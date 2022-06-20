12 Stunning Treehouses Around the World You Can Book Now

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

If you played in a treehouse as a child, you know firsthand the joy and wonder that being in such structures can evoke. Perhaps that’s why so many travel places seek to emulate those formative experiences by offering a treehouse for guests to stay in.

These dreamy destinations are for grown-ups who are looking for adventure as much as they are seeking relaxation high above the ground. If you're planning on a trip this year, you'll be faced with inflated prices on flights, hotels, and even treehouses. Consider these legit ways to earn extra cash to help offset the increase in travel prices.

Check out our top 12 treehouses that you can spend the night in.

Grow your travel fund with these 6 Bizarre Ways To Boost Your Bank Account ASAP.

Secret Bay, Dominica

Some places are almost too beautiful to be real, and that’s definitely the case with Secret Bay. Tucked away on the Caribbean island of Dominica, this resort has a handful of treehouses you can stay in that offer incredible views of the sea.

Villas have their own pools and are the perfect gateway to explore this island full of natural wonders. You can also enjoy world-class spa treatments and dining here after a day of exploring this hidden gem in paradise.

Human Nest, U.S.

This California treehouse is truly something out of a dream. Overlooking the stunning Pacific Ocean, The Human Nest is a walk-in campsite built by a resident artist in Big Sur.

While it is rustic and a somewhat unusual place to stay, what it lacks in creature comforts it more than makes up for with the unparalleled views, which may include whales. If The Human Nest is booked, you can also stay at the nearby Twig Hut, which is equally incredible.

Secret Treehouse, Australia

Looking for a special treehouse experience down under? Be sure to book the Secret Treehouse in Australia, which is nestled among 600 acres of secluded and private wilderness.

This couples-only retreat towers above the Blue Mountains, home to a wide variety of wildlife that you may encounter while mountain biking or hiking. Afterward, enjoy soaking in the hot tub while you drink in the mountain views by day and stargaze by night.

Mirrorcube, Sweden

This next treehouse is a work of art that belongs on your travel bucket list. Located in the Swedish wilderness, the Mirrorcube is a treehouse with a mirrored exterior that blends seamlessly into the woods around it.

The interior is designed in a classic Scandinavian style, making this retreat a true one-of-a-kind experience. Finally, this treehouse is eco-friendly, sure to delight the climate-conscious. Breakfast is included with the cost of booking too, a nice little extra.

The River Palace, Costa Rica

Located on an organic farm in the gorgeous Costa Rican jungle is The River Palace, a treehouse constructed of local teak wood by the host themselves.

Up to 18 people can sleep in the structure, making this the perfect place for your next friendcation. The beach is just 15 minutes away and promises to be a great destination for surfers and beach bums alike.

L.Flamingo Riverfront Treehouse, Canada

Tucked away on the Maskinongé River in Quebec two hours outside of Montreal is the L.Flamingo Riverfront Treehouse. This dreamy getaway is perched just over a waterfall, so the sound of rushing water will be your natural symphony for the duration of your stay.

Take a dip in the river or soak in the hot tub that’s on the property by day, and snuggle by the firepit under the stars at night. Two canoes are also included with this adorable treehouse rental.

Mahali Mzuri, Kenya

Anyone with ambitions to travel the world will jump at the chance to go on an African safari. If you’re lucky enough to go, why not stay in a treehouse at Mahali Mzuri in Kenya?

Gaze down on giraffes and lions from your perch, which is right in the path of the great migration trail. Enjoy modern amenities like a pool, spa, and fine dining when you’re done viewing animals all day.

Bangkok Tree House, Thailand

If staying in a treehouse perched above the lush jungles of Thailand sounds like an idyllic vacation, make it happen at the Bangkok Tree House resort. This stunning hotel boasts dazzling architecture, with gorgeous views of the natural beauty around you from every room.

Relax and unwind in the air-conditioned treehouse before heading out for a bicycle ride or hike. Enjoy gourmet food at the on-site restaurant, too, for a truly posh experience.

Meadowlark Treehouse, U.S.

This treehouse looks like something out of a fairytale, whether you stay there in the winter or the summer. The Meadowlark Treehouse at the Montana Treehouse Retreat is nestled in the stunning wilderness just 30 minutes from Glacier National Park.

You won’t have to worry about doing without here, as this treehouse has modern amenities and comforts. Enjoy skiing nearby in the winter or hiking in the lush woods in warm weather. Keep your eye out for wildlife while you’re out and about.

Chulavista Dome, Spain

The next time you are in Spain, be sure to spend a few nights in the Chulavista Dome, a dome-shaped treehouse.

Spend your days soaking in the hot tub while you gaze out at the serene hills and gardens around you. You can also enjoy an outdoor meal at the picnic table below the treehouse, along with a glass of Spanish wine.

Treehouse Greece, Greece

Wouldn’t it be nice to wake up in the morning to the sounds of birds chirping, with stunning views of an organic olive oil farm below? That’s exactly what you’ll experience at Treehouse Greece, a traditional-style treehouse close to world-famous beaches.

During the day, you can also take in ancient ruins or shop in nearby villages. Expect a basket filled with Greek goodies to await you when you arrive for the cherry on top of this wonderful retreat.

Kona's 1st Luxury Treehouse, U.S.

Last on our list of treehouses you can stay in is Hawaii’s truly bucket list-worthy Kona’s 1st Luxury Treehouse. This idyllic getaway is perched 1,800 feet in the air over the ocean on a farm in the lush rainforest.

There are stunning views from every window and balcony, as well as a hot tub in which you can soak your worries away. There are even living trees growing through the space, making this a true treehouse experience.

Bottom line

There are treehouses around the world, and each of them has something unique to offer. You can recharge and unwind while connecting with the natural beauty around you.

Ready for a treehouse adventure? Check out the best travel credit cards and earn rewards as you pay for this special experience. Also consider ways to earn extra money to help pay for any upcoming travels.

More from FinanceBuzz:

Our #1 Travel Card

Intro Offer

Earn 60,000 points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual Fee

$95

Rewards Rate

5X points on Lyft rides and travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards; 3X points on eligible dining, select streaming services, and online grocery purchases; 2X points on travel; and 1X points per $1 on all other eligible purchases