Woman faces felony charge after baby found in hot, locked car at Walmart

By Linda Cook
 4 days ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (WHBF)– A 71-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after a child was left in a hot car on Sunday.

Vickie Keil, of Davenport, faces a charge of child endangerment – serious injury, court documents say.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police were dispatched to Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, for a baby left in a locked vehicle – a 2008 Honda Accord – with the windows rolled up.

Keil went to Walmart to do some shopping and “advised she forgot she had the baby in the car,” the affidavit says.

The baby’s injuries “consisted of having a high body temp, sweating bad, and a very high blood pressure,” the affidavit said.

“After the vehicle window had been broken and venting for 20 minutes, the interior vehicle temperature was still 114 degrees (Fahrenheit),” the affidavit says.

The charge is a Class C felony, which usually is punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of $1,000 to $10,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

