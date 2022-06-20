Borough Council Meeting- Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM

HARRISBURG – PA Speaker of the House, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County issued a statement after he was featured in an opening statement video played at the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the events leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Cutler says, “As I’ve confirmed previously, I was in contact with representatives of the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the events leading up to Jan. 6. I was interviewed on two separate occasions in recent months. I was not contacted ahead of today’s proceedings or made aware of what portions of my interview would be included in the public proceedings. As the committee’s investigation is still ongoing, it would be inappropriate for me to provide any additional comments about my testimony at this time.”

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO