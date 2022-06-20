ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden says he’s considering a gas tax holiday

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden said Monday that he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.

