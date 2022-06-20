ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

Semi Involved in Fatal Freeborn County Crash

By Luke Lonien
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Glenville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A semi was involved in a fatal crash Monday morning on I-35 in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol has not released many details of the crash but did indicate the semi, driven by a 45-year-old...

krforadio.com

wcmpradio.com

Braham Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A Braham woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after her motorcycle went into the ditch. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 48-year-old turned north onto Highway 107 from 5th Ave SW in Henriette when she entered the west ditch. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
BRAHAM, MN
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT video captures crash involving ambulance near Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. --  No one was seriously hurt Wednesday evening in a crash involving an ambulance and pickup truck in the east metro. MnDOT cameras captured the collision at the intersection Highway 61 and Highway 10, just north of Hastings near the Mississippi River. The footage shows a pickup truck turning onto southbound Highway 61 before a northbound ambulance rolls into the intersection. The pickup slams into the side of the ambulance before stopping in the center of the intersection. The Minnesota State Patrol says the ambulance was transporting a patient at the time, and had its lights and sirens on. The crash is under investigation.
CBS Minnesota

Toddler killed, woman injured in Maple Grove crash

MAPLE GROVE – A toddler is dead following a crash early Thursday evening in Maple Grove.First responders were called to the 16000 block of County Road 81 at about 5:23 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.One of the vehicles contained a 2-and-a-half-year-old child and a 31-year-old woman. The child was pronounced deceased at a local hospital, while the woman was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.The driver of the other vehicle wasn't hurt and is cooperating with investigators.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Police release name of 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have released more information regarding a crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy on Thursday afternoon. Police said it happened at 12:51 p.m. at East Circle Dr. NW and Northern Valley Pl. NE. when the boy was eastbound on a motorcycle. The boy...
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Fatal crashes reported in Scott, Blue Earth Counties

(Shakopee MN-) Two people were killed in separate traffic crashes in Minnesota yesterday. The state patrol says at 5:01 p.m. 80-year-old John Brooks of Bricelyn was killed when his car was hit by a pickup on I-90 in Blue Earth County. Brook's car then crossed the median and hit a motorhome with a family of 7 from Michigan on board. Three people in the motorhome suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SHAKOPEE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

St Paul Man Hurt In Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 52 south of Zumbrota. The crash happened around 8:00 am near the Highway 60 westbound ramp, where a construction project is underway. The State Patrol crash report says both vehicles were southbound when they collided. One...
ZUMBROTA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Innovative Intersection Planned for Highway 14 Near Dodge Center

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is planning to install a new intersection on Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Kasson in 2024. The Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) will improve safety according to statistics from the MnDOT. Residents are invited to a virtual meeting through Zoom on Tuesday, June 28 from 6 to 7 pm.
DODGE CENTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

22-year-old killed in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck

UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) identified the person who died in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on I-35 Monday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Robertson of Glenville, Minnesota. According to the incident report, Robertson was northbound in a Dodge pickup truck when a southbound semi blew a...
GLENVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Faribault Crash Victim Identified

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe Linares, 38, was wearing her seat belt according to the State Patrol Report and the vehicle airbag did deploy. The State Patrol...
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

19-year-old man killed in crash in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man is dead after another driver hit and killed him in Shakopee overnight.The crash happened right around midnight near Valley Fair.Minnesota State Patrol investigators say the man killed was turning off of County Road 101 when he was hit by the other driver.The state patrol said the other driver, a 26-year-old man from Hopkins, had been drinking. His injuries are not life-threatening.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KIMT

Deadly collision between semi and pickup in Freeborn County

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened Monday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 just after 8 am. The semi crossed the median and hit a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck near exit 2.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Woman's deceased body found under tarp in rural Olmsted County; authorities call death 'suspicious'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have identified 28-year-old female Tia Arleth as the person who was found deceased under a tarp in rural Olmsted County last week. In a joint press conference with the sheriff's office and Rochester police, authorities said a body was found Friday near County Rd. 2 and 70th Ave. NE., which is a rural area northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

