Britney Spears Buys Massive $11.8 Million Calabasas Mansion (PHOTOS)

Britney Spears has deleted Instagram weeks after her marriage to Sam Asghari.The couple – who have been together since late 2016 – got married at the singer’s home in Los Angeles on 9 June 2022.The ceremony took place in front of 60 guests, including celebrity friends such as Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and Drew Barrymore.The “Toxic” singer has since deleted her Instagram account. Her profile now reads: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.“The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”The Grammy award-winner previously deactivated her Instagram account...
