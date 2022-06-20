ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Buys Massive $11.8 Million Calabasas Mansion (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have a new $11.8 million home in Calabasas. The mansion sprawls over almost 12,000 square feet and is the former home of Justin and Hailey Bieber. The mansion even has its very own...

