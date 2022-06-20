ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Vegas Summer League: Spurs Full Schedule Revealed

By Zach Dimmitt
 4 days ago

The Spurs will begin Summer League action in Las Vegas on July 8

The NBA announced Monday the full slate of games for the 17th 2K23 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and there's some exciting matchups on tap.

The San Antonio Spurs, who own the No. 9 overall pick in the NBA Draft Thursday , will play their first of at least four games on the second day of action against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T inside the Cox Pavilion. The Cavs own the No. 14 overall selection, making the matchup an anticipated one between two lottery teams.

San Antonio will then face the NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The team will follow this up with a meeting between Southwest Division rivals, as the Spurs will take on the Houston Rockets on Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rockets, who have the No. 3 overall pick, will have eyes glued to them for the entirety of Summer League action. Whoever the team chooses at No. 3 along with the potential participation of 2021 rookie sensation Jalen Green makes the matchup quite enticing.

The Spurs will play their fourth game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion.

In total, 60 games will be played before the tournament portion begins on Saturday, July 16. The Spurs will have a chance to advance further into bracket play should they do well in their four games of action.

San Antonio was crowed Vegas Summer League Champs after winning the tournament in 2015. Former Spurs guard and fan favorite Jonathon Simmons was named Championship MVP.

