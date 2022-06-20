ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Ford Maverick Interior Sketches Featured Much Bigger Touchscreens

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most are well aware by now, the 2022 Ford Maverick comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, no matter which trim one opts for. This isn’t necessarily what most would consider small, given the fact that 8 inches is exactly how large the largest Ford F-150 infotainment screen was prior to...

fordauthority.com

fordauthority.com

Future Ford Vehicles Could Boast Far Fewer Options

Ford CEO Jim Farley and his executive team are currently throwing their collective weight towards electrifying most of The Blue Oval’s global product offerings. Aside from the massive $50 billion expenditure involved with such a monumental task, a number of substantial organizational changes have, or are scheduled to take place in the coming years. As Ford Authority previously reported, part of the Ford+ plan involves splitting the automaker into many different slices, with Ford Blue and Ford Model e being responsible for internal combustion and fully electric vehicle development, respectively. Since battery electric vehicles aren’t expected to generate profits anytime soon, Ford is looking for ways to cut costs, and dramatically reducing available options on future Ford vehicles is one path the company is apparently ready to walk down, according to a key executive.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins This October

Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning began just a short while ago in April at the Ford Rogue Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan, sending off the first all-electric full-size truck in The Blue Oval’s lineup. The truck is steadily arriving at dealerships and is increasingly being delivered to retail customers too. That said, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty much right around the corner, as Ford Authority has learned that production of the pickup is slated to being in a few short months.
fordauthority.com

Ford Stock Up Seven Percent During Week Of June 20th – June 24th, 2022

The value of Ford stock jumped during the June 20th, 2022 – June 24th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $12.01, which represents a roughly seven percent rise, or $0.78 per share increase in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $11.23. The stock exchange was closed June 20th, 2022 in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Leak Suggests New Package Incoming

The 2023 Ford F-150 is likely only months away from being fully revealed, and while it may not bring any groundbreaking changes to the full-size pickup, it is a given that The Blue Oval is planning on introducing some new packages and models to supplement the current offerings throughout the lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, an all-new Rattler package is slated to fill out the XL range as a budget option for off-road enthusiasts. On the completely opposite end of the spectrum will lie the Ford Raptor R, a range-topping muscle truck destined to pack tons of power and robust desert running capability. Now, a new leak heavily indicates Ford is planning on introducing another package into the model range as well.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Super Duty Spied Wearing Less Camo Than Ever

Ford Authority spies spotted a 2023 Ford Super Duty prototype for the very first time last October, previewing the pickup’s upcoming refresh. Since then, those same spies have spotted a host of other 2023 Super Duty prototypes out driving around in various configurations, ranging from a single cab dually to a SuperCrew dually, a SuperCab with a standard bed, a Platinum-trimmed model with black wheels, and an F-450 towing a gooseneck trailer. Later on, we were treated to our first look at the refreshed Super Duty’s interior, which was followed by a glimpse of the bare-bones XL cabin. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2023 Ford Super Duty SuperCrew prototype wearing considerably less camo than the previously-spied models, giving us a good look at the pickup’s refreshed front and rear ends.
fordauthority.com

Ford Valencia Assembly Plant Will Produce Next-Gen Electric Vehicles

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push that involves a massive investment of $50 billion in EVs by 2026, $3.7 billon of which will go to the automaker’s midwestern-based U.S. plants. As the automaker prepares to launch seven new EVs in Europe by 2024 and transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup in that region to electric vehicles by 2030 or sooner, there has been some question as to what Ford will do with some of its assembly plants, since EVs are less laborious to produce than ICE vehicles. That previously included the possible closure of the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Ford Valencia Assembly plant in Spain. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Saarlouis plant will stop producing vehicles in 2025, but the Ford Valencia Assembly plant will move forward and built next-generation electric vehicles, the automaker has announced.
fordauthority.com

Ford Dealers Gain New Digital Marketing Management Tool

Ford dealers are facing a tremendous amount of potential change in the coming months, much of it spurred on by Ford’s decision to split itself into two entities – Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE models. As part of that change, Ford dealers are expected to specialize in one or the other by as soon as next year, as well as potentially switch over to a 100 percent digital, zero inventory model with fixed prices for EV dealers. Many of the details associated with that move remain up in the air, however, with newly appointed FordDirect CEO Dean Stoneley figuring to play a role in the decision making process. In the meantime, Ford dealers continue to gain digital aids to help transition into this new way of selling vehicles, a list that now includes a new marketing management tool.
fordauthority.com

Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant To Stop Making Vehicles In 2025

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, one that includes the automaker’s European division rolling out seven new EVs by 2024 as it aims to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. This transition also means that FoMoCo is looking at its current production facilities and considering a handful of changes for the future. As Ford Authority reported in January, those moves were previously rumored to include closing the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Valencia Body and Assembly Plant in Spain. Now, the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant is indeed slated to stop producing vehicles in 2025, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Power Outage Detection And Response System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a power outage detection and response system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on November 16th, 2020, published on June 21st, 2022, and assigned serial number 11369017. The Ford Authority Take. Pro Power Onboard is one of Ford’s most innovative...
fordauthority.com

Ford Otosan Acquisition Approved By European Commission

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, one that involves a number of major changes for the automaker. In Europe, that includes adding seven new EVs to FoMoCo’s lineup – including the Puma EV – as it aims to transition its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. As part of that transformation, Ford Otosan – a joint venture equally owned by Ford Motor Company and Koc Holding – recently announced that it intended to assume ownership of the Craiova Assembly plant in Romania, where the Puma EV and a pair of new Transit models will be built, pending regulatory approval. Now, that’s precisely what has happened after the European Commission (EC) approved Ford Otosan’s acquisition of Ford Romania, according to SeeNews.
fordauthority.com

Ford CFO John Lawler Says Current Online Ordering System Too Complex

The semiconductor chip shortage and other supply chain constraints have had a major impact on automotive production for over two years now, and those events figure to have a lasting effect on the way automakers do business moving forward, too. For Ford, that means moving toward more of a build-to-order model with half the inventory previously seen on dealer lots, one that customers are beginning to embrace, though many have expressed frustration recently with the total lack of communication involved with this process. It seems as if Ford CFO John Lawler is aware of this problem, judging by his comments while speaking at the recent Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Priced Low To Mess With Chevy Silverado EV

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has garnered quite a lot of press since its reveal for a number of reasons. Part of that attention is due to the fact that electrifying the perennially best-selling Ford F-150 is obviously a big deal, while the EV version also offers up quite a few innovative features, to boot. But Ford also surprised a lot of folks when it priced the F-150 Lighting at just a hair under $40k, which makes the Pro version a bargain compared to other EVs, not to mention certain ICE trucks, too. However, it also seems as if FoMoCo gave the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning a low starting price on purpose to mess with its future rival – the Chevy Silverado EV, according to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger Order Banks To Open Up Next Month

There weren’t many changes to the Ford Ranger for the 2022 model year, just a few minor alterations to set it apart from previous iterations. While they weren’t groundbreaking, there were some new exterior colors added to the lineup, including Avalanche and Hot Pepper Red. The unique Splash package also premiered and serves as a throwback to the style of the 1990s, adding loud and vibrant graphics to the pickup. That being said, the 2023 Ford Ranger is on its way, and Ford Authority recently learned when the order banks for the new model year will open.
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Pet Monitoring And Control System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pet monitoring and control system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 17th, 2020, published on June 23rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 0194228. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of pet-related patents in recent...
fordauthority.com

Vintage Ford Bronco Values Rising Across All Generations

Even before the all-new, sixth-generation Ford Bronco launched for the 2021 model year, older Bronco prices were already quickly rising as interest in the model – and off-road-focused SUVs in general – began to soar. Those values have only continued to skyrocket in the couple of years since, most recently shooting up 472 percent between 2006 and 2021, according to an analysis conducted last year. That phenomenon even includes the less-popular third-generation Bronco, but Bronco values, in general, haven’t cooled off one bit, according to Bronco Nation.
fordauthority.com

Ford EcoSport Discount Offers $1,000 Plus 0 Percent APR In June 2022

During June 2022, a Ford EcoSport discount combines an interest-free financing offer with $1,000 in Bonus Cash for 2021 models in select markets. FoMoCo is also offering a separate financing incentive of 0 percent APR for 72 months in some markets or 7.9 percent APR for 84 months in others regions.
fordauthority.com

2024 Honda Accord Spied Looking Like A More Mature Civic

Back in November 2020, Honda revealed the all-new 2022 Civic Prototype, which foreshadowed the redesigned international Ford Focus rival. Just a few months later in June, the production version of the 2022 Honda Civic was unveiled. While The Blue Oval doesn’t have anything to rival Honda’s passenger car lineup in the U.S., the Ford Maverick has thus far been conquesting Civic buyers more than any other model, interestingly enough. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a prototype of the Civic’s soon-to-be-redesigned big brother – the 2024 Honda Accord.
fordauthority.com

New Ford Lineup Still In High Demand, Order Bank At 300,000 Units

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had rippling effects on the entire globe that continue to perpetuate today, particularly in the automotive world. There, production has been severely impacted by numerous supply chain issues, which, when coupled with high demand, has led to dwindling inventory and soaring prices. It has also prompted quite a few new vehicle shoppers to order those vehicles from Ford. As the automaker’s CFO John Lawler revealed while speaking at the recent 2022 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference, Ford’s order banks are seemingly busting at the seams as a result.
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Among Top 10 Used Cars With Smallest Price Changes

The Ford Mustang has continued to rack up accolades in recent months, most recently ranking as the third most satisfying vehicle among members of Generation X. However, even with sales on the decline – much of which can be attributed to production cuts stemming from the chip shortage, the Ford Mustang also remains a solid value. Unlike most vehicles these days, used pony car prices make it cheaper to buy than new examples, though the overall used market is beginning to show signs of cooling off. Regardless, in May, the Ford Mustang was among the top 10 used vehicles with the smallest year-over-year price changes, according to iSeeCars, a list that also includes the Ford F-150.
