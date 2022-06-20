ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Eleanor M. Riehl

By Snouffer Funeral Home
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleanor May Riehl was 98 1/2 when she went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on December 19, 1923, to Cecil and Grace Brownfield. Eleanor graduated from Zanesville High School in 1942. She was a member of many organizations and churches...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Judith “Judy” K. Black

It is with much sadness that we announce Judith K. Black, of Zanesville, Ohio, entered her eternal life on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the age of 76, after a battle with cancer. Judy was born in Zanesville, Ohio, to Robert Hartman and Marjorie Reeder. After 35 years of working...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Gladys D. Church

Gladys Dolores Church, 91, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. Gladys was born July 13, 1930 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Macy Lamay. Gladys leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Harry Church, David Church and Christine Church. Gladys enjoyed spending time watching old western programs...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Norma Anne (Ewing) Cannon

Norma Anne Cannon, 85, of Roseville, passed away at 9:35 p.m. Wed. June 22, 2022 at Willow Haven Nursing Home. She was born on June 8, 1937 in Hartford, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Raymond C. Ewing, Sr. and Edna F. (Aumiller) Ewing. She had been employed for 38 years at Higbie’s in New Lexington.
ROSEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Judith “Judy” A. Williams

Judith “Judy” A. Williams, 91 of Zanesville died at 5:50 PM Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Oaks at Bethesda. She was born December 5, 1930 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Roy K. Williams and Florence S. (Haehnlen) Williams. Judy was a Fourth Generation member of Trinity...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Obituaries
City
Cecil, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Patricia A. Hoffer

Patricia “Patty” Hoffer, 75, of Zanesville, died at 1:37 P.M. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1946 in Zanesville, a daughter to the late Albert and Margaret Church Malone. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, a 1964 graduate of Zanesville High School, and a member of the Bethesda School of Nursing class of 1967. Patty was a pediatric nurse at Bethesda and Good Samaritan Hospitals, retiring from Genesis in 2009. She was an avid reader and a skilled piano player who taught all her children to play piano and passed along her love of music to them.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Georgia Ann Wilson

Georgia A. Wilson, 83, of Crooksville, passed away, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was born in Junction City, to the late Thelma (Colborn) Griffith Dumolt and Roy Griffith, on July 7, 1938. Georgia was a 1956 graduate of McLuney High School and was a member of Iliff United Methodist Church. She worked for many years as a ram press operator at Nelson McCoy Pottery. Georgia was a socialite and loved talking with friends, visiting local bars when she was able, completing crossword puzzles and crocheting. Let to mourn her passing are sons, Lance Wilson of Crooksville, Shane Wilson of Columbus; grandchildren, Angela, Stephanie, Mallie, Austin; 2 great grandchildren; nephew, Jerry L. Wyrick. Preceding her in death were her parents; stepfather, who raised her, John J. Dumolt; sisters, Sally Wyrick, Betty Lynn Long and brother, Junior Colburn. No services will be observed, and a dignified cremation will take place. You may visit www.rossfrashfuneralhomes.com to send a note of condolence, or sign the online register book.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Shirley S. Wells

Shirley S. Wells, 78 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 21, 2022 at her residence. She was born on April 26, 1944, daughter of the late Walter H. Spicer and Viola Hewitt. She worked for the Corps of Engineers as a Contract Negotiator. Shirley was married...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

A Day of Togetherness: Zanesville Pride 2022

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The community is invited to come together in a celebration of pride, acceptance, and love this Saturday in honor Pride Month, which commemorates the beginning of the Stonewall Riots and celebrates the entire LGBTQIA+ community. Zanesville Pride 2022 promises an afternoon of fun, food, and even...
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwood Cemetery#Zanesville High School#Crystal#The Snouffer Funeral Home
WHIZ

Webb Financial Hands Out Flags Ahead of Independence Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Webb Financial Group in Zanesville handed out flags today to help Zanesville residents gear up for their Independence Day celebrations. The financial planning organization set up outside their building to hand out flags to drivers at the Maple and Adair intersection – after the surprise success of last year’s event.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Tattoos: Lf Ear, Lf Foot, Lf Thigh, Neck, Rt Ear, Rt Foot, Rt Thigh, Wrist, Buttock. Offense/Warrant Type: 2/Felony Indictments, 1/Misdemeanor warrant on complaint, 2/Bench Warrants. Charges: Trafficking & Poss. of Drugs, tampering w/evidence, Failure to comply w/Police Officer, failed to complete community service, and Failure to pay child support.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Yard Sale to Benefit Animal Shelter Society

This Saturday you’ll have a chance to help the Animal Shelter Society through shopping. Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is hosting a yard sale from 8am until Noon in the parking lot of their Bell Street location. “We’ll be here with a tremendous amount of stuff that may be the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
WHIZ

J&E Distributors Opens Doors At New Location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – J & E Distributors has found a new home in the Zanesville community, cutting the ribbon on their larger facility off Grant Cliff Road on Thursday. J & E Distributors produces various commercial products, focusing primarily on restaurant, janitorial, and bar supplies. The company first opened its doors to the public back in 1977 and has grown significantly since. J & E’s customer base spans over 20 counties within the state of Ohio, as well as parts of West Virginia.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department Looking to Renew Levy

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department is pursuing the renewal of a levy. Currently, officials are working on getting the 1 mill levy renewal on the ballots for the upcoming November election. The funding provided by this levy is critical in addressing local health issues that otherwise have...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

UPDATE: Ambulance Involved Fatal Accident

The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two vehicle accident near Gaysport. It happened just before 8:00 am Friday near the 8200 block of Old River Road. Lt. Russell Pasqualetti with the Zanesville Post said 62-year-old Charles Wheeler of Blue Rock was driving his pick-up truck northbound on Old River Road when it collided head-on with an ambulance with the Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department that was headed south.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop

A 31-year-old Zanesville woman and 30-year-old Cleveland man were taken into custody in Guernsey County Tuesday evening. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said Deputy Adam Castor was on patrol on Interstate 70 near State Route 209 when he observed a defect on a vehicle traveling east on the interstate. Deputy...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy