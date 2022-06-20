Eleanor M. Riehl

Georgia A. Wilson, 83, of Crooksville, passed away, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was born in Junction City, to the late Thelma (Colborn) Griffith Dumolt and Roy Griffith, on July 7, 1938. Georgia was a 1956 graduate of McLuney High School and was a member of Iliff United Methodist Church. She worked for many years as a ram press operator at Nelson McCoy Pottery. Georgia was a socialite and loved talking with friends, visiting local bars when she was able, completing crossword puzzles and crocheting. Let to mourn her passing are sons, Lance Wilson of Crooksville, Shane Wilson of Columbus; grandchildren, Angela, Stephanie, Mallie, Austin; 2 great grandchildren; nephew, Jerry L. Wyrick. Preceding her in death were her parents; stepfather, who raised her, John J. Dumolt; sisters, Sally Wyrick, Betty Lynn Long and brother, Junior Colburn. No services will be observed, and a dignified cremation will take place. You may visit www.rossfrashfuneralhomes.com to send a note of condolence, or sign the online register book.

