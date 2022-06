LEHI — The beginning of what would become the nonprofit Just For Kids of Utah County and all its programs started with a mother's question. Michelle Holbrook, founder of Just For Kids, wanted to know why her 5-year-old boy was sitting on a tiny stool in the room for 3-year-olds at his summer program. Curtis Holbrook was diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder at the age of 2.

2 DAYS AGO