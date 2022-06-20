ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

La Fiesta Gowns On Display at UP Library

By Rachel Snyder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss the La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas gala June 11? Have a passion for fashion and giving back to the Park Cities community? The gowns are on display at the University Park Public Library until June 25. It’s the seventh year the dresses have been displayed at the...

Fashionable Fête Pays Homage to 1962 Art Ball

Art Ball LX, a glamour-filled black-tie evening benefiting the Dallas Museum of Art on April 9, offered glorious nods to the past during a celebration themed “TABLEAUX: 60 Years of Art Ball (1962–2022).”. About 350 guests upon arrival met models dressed in couture looks from Moschino by Jeremy...
DALLAS, TX
Open Houses to Check Out June 25-26

If you have some free time this weekend, fill it by checking out these stunning homes!. 3700 Normandy Ave., Dallas. Exquisite Palladian-style home on an oversized lot boasting tall ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and a three-car garage. The remodeled kitchen comes fully equipped with two new dishwashers, Sub-Zero built-ins, a Viking Gas Range, gleaming hardwood, and a built-in breakfast nook. Butler’s pantry with a wine fridge and ice maker. The second-floor primary bedroom features a bonus room for study, nursery, or a sitting room as well as a large bath with his-and-her vanities and closets. Three secondary bedrooms all with en suite baths and a game room complete the spacious second floor. Four bedrooms/ six baths. $3.3 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
UWorld Grants $125,000 to North Texas Organizations

UWorld, a provider of online learning tools for high-stakes exams, awarded $125,000 in grants to seven non-profit organizations in North Texas. The first annual grants administered through UWorld Cares, a company-wide commitment to drive success in education by investing in the communities it serves, support organizations offering programs focused on K-12 education, STEAM, and financial literacy for underserved and underrepresented students.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas City Council Approves Four Seasons Turtle Creek Project Zoning

The Dallas City Council recently greenlit plans for a $750 million Four Seasons high rise in the Turtle Creek neighborhood. Specifically, the Dallas City Council approved the zoning changes necessary to build the high rise on a 3-acre site bounded by Cedar Springs Road and Dickason Avenue being acquired from a Perot family enterprise. Developer, Boston-based Carpenter & Company, says the plans include a five-star, 240-room hotel and about 120 luxury condominiums.
DALLAS, TX
Highland Park, TX
University Park, TX
St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange Announces 2022 Grant Beneficiaries

Proceeds from St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange, a charity gift shop in Highland Park Village, this year will help fund grants totaling $500,000 to 70 beneficiaries. Since purchasing the Exchange in 1958, the Women of Saint Michael, a fellowship of Saint Michael and All Angels, has given over $11 million dollars to local nonprofits through the grant program.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Highland Park Mayor Proclaims July as Parks and Recreation Month

Highland Park Mayor Will C. Beecherl proclaimed July 2022 as Parks and Recreation Month. “[I] encourage our citizens to consider the many ways our quality of life is enhanced through [the town’s Parks and Recreation’s] efforts,” Beecherl said as he read the proclamation during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 13 – June 19

Say no to gullibility. A charlatan tricked a woman in the 6000 block of Steamboat Drive into sending money before 9:13 p.m. on June 17. There was a hazardous traffic violation at 10000 Inwood Road before 7:12 a.m. Two unknown thieves stole a man’s property from a home in the...
Dallas Rescinds Contract to Rebuild Fire Station No. 41

Construction work planned to be done on Fire Station No. 41 is at a halt following the inability of Post L Group, the city’s contractor, to complete the project without cost elevation. The station, once located at 5920 Royal Lane, was demolished in the October 2019 tornado. Dallas City...
DALLAS, TX
#Gowns
How The U.S. Supreme Court Abortion Ruling is Already Affecting Texas

Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that there’s no constitutional right to abortion will radically change the reproductive health landscape in Texas. The state’s Republican leadership has long sought to ban abortions, but Roe v. Wade has kept lawmakers from doing so. With that 49-year-old case now overturned, a trigger law will go into effect in the coming weeks that bans all abortions from the moment of fertilization, except in rare cases to save the life of a pregnant patient or prevent “substantial impairment of major bodily function.”
TEXAS STATE
Mayor Johnson and 12 Texas Mayors Call On State Legislature to Pass Gun Reform

Mayor Eric Johnson joined 12 other mayors of large Texas cities in calling for Texas state leadership to take action on gun reform. Johnson, along with the other Texas mayors including those from Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, published a statement asking for Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session to discuss the following:
TEXAS STATE
Grand Jury Declines To Indict Bill Hutchinson

A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict developer Bill Hutchinson after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl last year. The grand jury decided not to indict Hutchinson Wednesday, per attorney Dan Hagood, who represents Hutchinson and provided a copy of the grand jury’s no-bill. Grand jury deliberations are confidential, so the reasons behind the no-bill aren’t made public.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Firefighters Respond To House Fire In UP

Crews — a total of more than 30 from the University Park Fire Department, the Highland Park Department of Public Safety, and Dallas Fire Rescue — responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The DFR Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services truck...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Scots Claim 7-on-7 Tournament Titles

The start of the football season is still two months away, but Highland Park already is building momentum for its transition to Class 6A. The Scots won two 7-on-7 tournaments at SMU’s indoor facility, going 8-0 with a thrilling championship game victory on the final day of the second event.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Police: One Killed in Shooting At Dave and Buster’s

Dallas police say one person was fatally shot Wednesday night at Dave and Buster’s in the 9400 block of North Central Expressway. Officers were called to the scene at about 11:17 p.m. and when they arrived, police say they found Willie Najera, 28, with a gunshot wound. Najera was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
DALLAS, TX

