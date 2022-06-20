La Fiesta Gowns On Display at UP Library

If you have some free time this weekend, fill it by checking out these stunning homes!. 3700 Normandy Ave., Dallas. Exquisite Palladian-style home on an oversized lot boasting tall ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and a three-car garage. The remodeled kitchen comes fully equipped with two new dishwashers, Sub-Zero built-ins, a Viking Gas Range, gleaming hardwood, and a built-in breakfast nook. Butler’s pantry with a wine fridge and ice maker. The second-floor primary bedroom features a bonus room for study, nursery, or a sitting room as well as a large bath with his-and-her vanities and closets. Three secondary bedrooms all with en suite baths and a game room complete the spacious second floor. Four bedrooms/ six baths. $3.3 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO