Indianola, IA

IN DEPTH: Indianola Ridiculous Day

By Bob Leonard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidiculous Day in Indianola is Saturday. Join us today as Dr....

Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves about Monday’s Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Latest

Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses the first of two regular summer school board meetings. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
IN DEPTH: Summer Reading for Kids

What can we do to help kids with reading over the summer?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Katie Dreyer, with the Pella Public Library. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Hometown Pride Committee Applications Available

Indianola Hometown Pride is looking for members of the community to join the Hometown Pride Committee. Indianola Hometown Pride’s mission is to bring neighbors together to build a sense of community, create and improve public amenities, and celebrate what makes our hometowns great. Annual events run by Hometown Pride include the Celebrate Warren County parade, the Indianola Holiday Lanes, and are working on the walking route to connect Simpson College and the Indianola square, the “Wonder on Buxton.”
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola, IA
Indianola, IA
National Balloon Classic Sky Parade in July

The 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade is coming back to Indianola, helping to kick off the 2022 event. Dozens of balloons will fly over the downtown Indianola square, and local shops, businesses, and restaurants will have special deals and sales for merchandise. The 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade will be on July 21st from 5-8pm, with the National Balloon Classic running from July 29th through August 6th. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on the square for the sky parade playing music.
INDIANOLA, IA
Candidates Bohannan and DeJear Visit Indianola

Democratic Party Congressional candidate Christina Bohannan visited Indianola Tuesday as part of a tour across south central Iowa, joined by Governor candidate Deidre DeJear. Bohannan said if she is elected to congress, she will support anti-inflation measures that her opponent has voted against including holding oil and gas companies accountable, prescription drug prices, and baby formula.
INDIANOLA, IA
Thursdays in Pella to Feature Games Throughout Central Park

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella is “Let the Games Begin,” with several activities coming to Central Park. Face painting, inflatables, the Pella Fiber Gaming Trailer, frisbees, sidewalk chalk, Tom Terrific Balloons, and other yard games will be hosted downtown. Live Bingo will be featured on the main stage in Central Park. The evening starts with the Pella Farmers Market from 4 to 7 p.m. and concludes with the City Band performing at 8 p.m. on the Tulip Toren. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
PELLA, IA
SPORTS BRIEFS: Iowa Hall of Pride in Des Moines to close June 30

BOONE, Iowa — The Iowa Hall of Pride will soon live on through a digital format with the launch of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s online program, Achieve. The Hall of Pride museum, run by the IHSAA, will conclude its public schedule and operating hours on June 30 and close its physical location during the 2022-23 school year. Before that, it will transition to an online platform featuring many of the experiences that have made the Hall of Pride a special venue since its opening at Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines in 2005.
DES MOINES, IA
Melcher-Dallas Coal Miners Days

The Melcher-Dallas Coal Miners Days will be held Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25. Melcher-Dallas Coal Miners Committee member Patricia Routh spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about how the event started. “Coal Miners Days started back in the 1970s when a group of ladies called the Community Club met in...
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
Ruth Lenore (Richards) Henry

Services for Ruth Lenore (Richards) Henry, 96, of rural Indianola, IA, who passed away Monday, June 20th, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25th, at Farmers Chapel United Methodist Church in Indianola, with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24th, at Famers Chapel United Methodist Church with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Farmers Chapel United Methodist Church. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
Jose Luis Gomez Jr

Funeral services for Jose Luis Gomez Jr, 36, of Indianola, who passed away Sunday, June 19th, in Des Moines, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 23rd, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Des Moines. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to the family in his name. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
Ottumwa School of Beauty closing its doors for good

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa school that has been in town for decades is turning in its teasing comb and shutting its doors for good. The Ottumwa branch of the Iowa School of Beauty is closing permanently. In a Facebook post from June 17, 2022, the school has set an anticipated closing date of Aug. 27, 2022.
OTTUMWA, IA
Knoxville, Bussey to Celebrate 4th of July

Communities in the area are set to celebrate independence day. Thrive Knoxville has several activities in different locations and fireworks are scheduled for Monday, July 4 starting at 7:45 a.m. Among the scheduled activities in Knoxville include:. Flag raising ceremony 7:45 a.m. Knoxville Police Department Freedom 5K Run/Walk 8:00 a.m.
KNOXVILLE, IA
WorkSMART Connector Celebrates Progress with Local Apprenticeships

Mentors, students and volunteers gathered for an appreciation lunch and program Wednesday afternoon to highlight the ongoing efforts of the WorkSMART Connector. Teri Vos with the organization says local business leaders and schools are collaborating to advance the workforce by providing unique earn-while-learning opportunities for area high school students. Vos estimates nearly 150 people locally are working as mentors and volunteers to guide students as they join local companies to gain experience and potential certification in a variety of fields. Aaron Reeves is a mentor at Weiler and works with Apprentice Vincent Roff of Pleasantville, who signed as a apprentice through the WorkSMART Connector in 2021, and both have found value in the project that aims to enhance the local workforce. In April, another 22 area students started their contracts in a variety of fields, and 45 total have participated in the WorkSMART program.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
Pella Summer Teams Run-Rule Oskaloosa on Both Diamonds

It was a short Wednesday night for both summer teams from Pella High School as they traveled down Highway 163 to earn a pair of mercy rule wins over Oskaloosa, with the baseball team winning 10-0 in five innings and the Dutch softball girls winning 10-0 in six, with that game heard on KRLS3.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Indianola Softball Wins Nailbiter, Baseball Falls to Grinnell

The Indianola summer teams split their contests against Grinnell at Indianola High School Wednesday evening, softball winning 1-0 and baseball falling 11-3 to the #2 in class 3A Tigers. The Indianola softball team was held to just two hits in their contest, however that was enough as a Kiley Kindelspire...
INDIANOLA, IA
LifeServe Blood Center to Host Ribbon Cutting Friday

LifeServe Blood Center will hold a ribbon cutting celebration for its new Pella Donor Center. The event will be held on Friday, June 24 at 8:20 am at 1542 Washington Street in Pella. The public is invited. Danielle West with LifeServe says the organization is the sole provider of blood products to Pella Regional Health Center and has been the community-based blood center in the area for many years. LifeServe opened this new community donor center, which will also serve as a mobile staging location for blood drives in the area.
PELLA, IA
Landus Swaps Facilities with Heartland Cooperative

Landus Cooperative recently swapped facilities with another agriculture cooperative. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens tells Raccoon Valley Radio in response to the agriculture industry consolidations and condensing of the market, they wanted to create synergies with other cooperatives so they could continue to thrive. He says the Landus Board of Directors unanimously approved trading facilities with Heartland Cooperative, including Earlham for Panora and Woodward for Rippey.
RIPPEY, IA
Knoxville City Council Approves Storefront and Facade Grants

The Knoxville City Council approved more storefronts and a Facade Improvement grant this week. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the grants. “There were six storefront improvement grants approved. Most of the projects involved replacing windows and doors along with other improvements. Then we also...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella, Leighton to Celebrate 4th of July Soon\

Area communities are set to celebrate Independence Day. City of Pella Fourth of July Committee Director Paul Kingma says several activities, a parade, and fireworks return on Monday, July 4th, starting at 1 p.m. Among the scheduled festivities in Pella include:. – Swimming at the Pella Aquatic Center from 1...
PELLA, IA

