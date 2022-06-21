IN DEPTH: Indianola Ridiculous Day

Services for Ruth Lenore (Richards) Henry, 96, of rural Indianola, IA, who passed away Monday, June 20th, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25th, at Farmers Chapel United Methodist Church in Indianola, with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24th, at Famers Chapel United Methodist Church with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Farmers Chapel United Methodist Church. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
