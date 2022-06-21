IN DEPTH: Indianola Ridiculous Day

Mentors, students and volunteers gathered for an appreciation lunch and program Wednesday afternoon to highlight the ongoing efforts of the WorkSMART Connector. Teri Vos with the organization says local business leaders and schools are collaborating to advance the workforce by providing unique earn-while-learning opportunities for area high school students. Vos estimates nearly 150 people locally are working as mentors and volunteers to guide students as they join local companies to gain experience and potential certification in a variety of fields. Aaron Reeves is a mentor at Weiler and works with Apprentice Vincent Roff of Pleasantville, who signed as a apprentice through the WorkSMART Connector in 2021, and both have found value in the project that aims to enhance the local workforce. In April, another 22 area students started their contracts in a variety of fields, and 45 total have participated in the WorkSMART program.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO