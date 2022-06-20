ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WATCH: Rams Surprise High School Team With New Cleats

By Connor Zimmerlee
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHSnw_0gGX5MGQ00

Kendall Blanton and David Long Jr. recently surprised a high school football team with brand new cleats.

Professional athletes often find themselves being referred to as role models, even if they don't want to be or shouldn't be. As a result of that role model label, young athletes look up to them and see them as someone whose actions they want to emulate.

The Los Angeles Rams recognize the platform that comes with being a professional athlete and have empowered their players to use said platform. Recently, cornerback David Long Jr. and tight end Kendall Blanton surprised the Hamilton High School football team with new cleats.

Meeting a pair of NFL athletes, especially Super Bowl champions from your home city, would be a lifelong memory by itself. Add in the fact that they provided your entire team with new cleats, and those young athletes will treat this moment as a core memory.

There is more to life than football, which Long Jr. and Blanton providing new cleats for high school athletes displays.

Giving back to the community has long been a goal for the NFL and its teams, as they continue to stay involved. Moments like this one show exactly why it has become commonplace in the NFL, as those high school athletes' faces lighting up with joy at the sight of their new cleats is a sight anyone should love to see.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Super Bowl Champions#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Best Christen Harper Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Just over a month ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released. The shoot featured plenty of rookies, but one of the fan-favorites is model Christen Harper. The new fiancee of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Harper shared her reaction to the 2022 edition on social media. "I am...
CELEBRITIES
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy