WATCH: Rams Surprise High School Team With New Cleats

Kendall Blanton and David Long Jr. recently surprised a high school football team with brand new cleats.

Professional athletes often find themselves being referred to as role models, even if they don't want to be or shouldn't be. As a result of that role model label, young athletes look up to them and see them as someone whose actions they want to emulate.

The Los Angeles Rams recognize the platform that comes with being a professional athlete and have empowered their players to use said platform. Recently, cornerback David Long Jr. and tight end Kendall Blanton surprised the Hamilton High School football team with new cleats.

Meeting a pair of NFL athletes, especially Super Bowl champions from your home city, would be a lifelong memory by itself. Add in the fact that they provided your entire team with new cleats, and those young athletes will treat this moment as a core memory.

There is more to life than football, which Long Jr. and Blanton providing new cleats for high school athletes displays.

Giving back to the community has long been a goal for the NFL and its teams, as they continue to stay involved. Moments like this one show exactly why it has become commonplace in the NFL, as those high school athletes' faces lighting up with joy at the sight of their new cleats is a sight anyone should love to see.

