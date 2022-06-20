ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Which Alabama Basketball Newcomer will have the Biggest Impact?

By Joey Blackwell
 4 days ago

The panel discusses which newcomer to Alabama basketball will have the biggest impact in the 2022-23 season.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel discusses which newcomer to Alabama basketball will have the biggest impact in the 2022-23 season.

Gallery: Alabama Basketball Newcomers

Mark Sears, junior guard

Mark Sears' Twitter account (@imcsears)

Brandon Miller, freshman forward

Dominick Welch, graduate student guard

Photo | Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out panel

Joey Blackwell : Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham : Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Tony Tsoukalas : Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

