With gas prices on the rise, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't have to think about with a traditional gas-powered vehicle, such as charging rate and EV mileage range.

U.S. News & World Report took these factors into consideration, as well as starting price and fuel economy, when selecting its picks for the 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Car winners. Here's how much the winning vehicles will cost you.

Best Electric Vehicle: 2022 Kia EV6

Best Luxury Electric SUV: 2022 Tesla Model Y

Best Luxury Electric Car: 2022 Lucid Air

Best Hybrid Car: 2022 Toyota Prius

Best Hybrid SUV: 2022 RAV4 Hybrid

Best Luxury Hybrid: 2022 Lexus ES Hybrid

Best Plug-In Hybrid: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid: 2022 Volvo S60 Plug-In Hybrid

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know