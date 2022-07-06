ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know

By Gabrielle Olya
With gas prices on the rise, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't have to think about with a traditional gas-powered vehicle, such as charging rate and EV mileage range.

U.S. News & World Report took these factors into consideration, as well as starting price and fuel economy, when selecting its picks for the 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Car winners. Here's how much the winning vehicles will cost you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Yib0_0gGX2m7p00

Best Electric Vehicle: 2022 Kia EV6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhEVJ_0gGX2m7p00

Best Luxury Electric SUV: 2022 Tesla Model Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kb5Rg_0gGX2m7p00

Best Luxury Electric Car: 2022 Lucid Air

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQRDd_0gGX2m7p00

Best Hybrid Car: 2022 Toyota Prius

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqJQT_0gGX2m7p00

Best Hybrid SUV: 2022 RAV4 Hybrid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pad1n_0gGX2m7p00

Best Luxury Hybrid: 2022 Lexus ES Hybrid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOuPj_0gGX2m7p00

Best Plug-In Hybrid: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqnCJ_0gGX2m7p00

Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid: 2022 Volvo S60 Plug-In Hybrid

fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Prototype Apparently Looked Like A Toyota Prius

Ford is in the midst of investing a whopping $50 billion in EVs – including $3.7 billion to fortify its Midwestern U.S. plants – with a goal of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026. The very first step in achieving these bold goals was the launch of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the automaker’s first mass-produced EV. To date, however, we haven’t heard much about the development process of that particular model, save for the fact that Bill Ford liked his own Mach-E prototype so much that he didn’t want to give it back. However, it seems as if the original Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype didn’t exactly look like the pony car it’s named after – rather, it resembled something a bit more mundane, according to a new report from Wall Street Journal – the Toyota Prius.
makeuseof.com

The 4 Most Affordable EVs You Can Buy Right Now

Most people associate EVs with expensive premium vehicles like a Tesla or a Rivian. But, the truth is that EV manufacturing is becoming more and more affordable, and you can currently purchase a well-rounded EV that won't break the bank. As mainstream auto-manufacturers flood into the EV sector, more cost-effective...
GOBankingRates

Tori Dunlap Wants To Dispel This Myth About Investing

Tori Dunlap is a money and career expert, and host of the “Financial Feminist” podcast. Dunlap founded Her First $100K after saving up $100K and quitting her corporate job — all by the age of 25. She fights financial inequality by empowering women to reach financial success, and has helped more than 2 million women navigate debt, saving, investing and more.
PERSONAL FINANCE
