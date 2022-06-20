ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF: New York Jets have 13th best offensive line in NFL

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
The New York Jets and general manager Joe Douglas have tried to build the franchise from the ground up. That means starting with the play in the trenches.

On offense, Pro Football Focus sees some positive signs brewing there.

The football analytics outlet has gone position-by-position ranking players and teams this spring. On New York’s O-line, PFF labeled the group as the 13th best in the NFL.

That leaves some room for improvement, however, it is slightly above average. Plus, PFF also put the Jets in an intriguing “Tier.”

The No. 13 was the first in “Tier 3” of offensive lines. That section is labeled as O-lines with “high-end potential.”

As many storylines have gone concerning New York’s offensive line in recent months, PFF’s breakdown starts and ends at the tackle position. The curiosity surrounding Mekhi Becton and George Fant on the outside and how that will unfold for the Jets is what PFF is going to be watching in 2022.

Much of that will depend upon Becton and how he returns from injury.

Here’s PFF breakdown on the Jets’ offensive line at the 13th overall spot:

LT: Mekhi Becton

LG: Laken Tomlinson

C: Connor McGovern

RG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

RT: George Fant

There’s so much talent along this front five, but it’s tough to bump the unit up into the next tier with so many unproven players. The success of this offensive line will hinge on the left tackle position and, as such, the right tackle position, as well. After a knee injury ended Mekhi Becton’s 2021 season just one week into the campaign, George Fant looked admirable in his stead. That led to Fant having a career year at left tackle, recording a 75.1 pass-blocking grade and looking far better than he ever did on the right side.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans should keep tabs on TCU CB Noah Daniels

Cornerback is a position that is heavily stocked on NFL rosters. As the passing game becomes more of a focal point in the pro game, so do the defenders in the secondary. The Houston Texans have a dominant No. 1 — at least in potential — in Derek Stingley. The former LSU cornerback could use a partner on the other side in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No, Trevor Lawrence didn't lose $15M of his NFL signing bonus on crypto

The crypto crash may have had a negative impact on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but the reports of its magnitude have been greatly exaggerated. A recent report suggested that Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, had lost nearly $15 million by taking his entire NFL signing bonus in cryptocurrency, but it didn’t take long for Lawrence to refute it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where every Pac-12 player landed in the 2022 NBA draft

The 2022 NBA draft came and went on Thursday evening, and while the Oregon Ducks did not have any players selected it was still a busy day for the Pac-12 conference. Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona Wildcats had three players selected within the first 33 picks of the draft, while UCLA, USC, and Colorado each had a player find a new home as well. The Pac-12 wasn’t the only west coast conference with representatives at the draft, with three players (Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard, and Jalen Williams) out of the WCC and one more (David Roddy) from the Mountain West. While it wasn’t the most...
NBA
