PFF: New York Jets have 13th best offensive line in NFL

The New York Jets and general manager Joe Douglas have tried to build the franchise from the ground up. That means starting with the play in the trenches.

On offense, Pro Football Focus sees some positive signs brewing there.

The football analytics outlet has gone position-by-position ranking players and teams this spring. On New York’s O-line, PFF labeled the group as the 13th best in the NFL.

That leaves some room for improvement, however, it is slightly above average. Plus, PFF also put the Jets in an intriguing “Tier.”

The No. 13 was the first in “Tier 3” of offensive lines. That section is labeled as O-lines with “high-end potential.”

As many storylines have gone concerning New York’s offensive line in recent months, PFF’s breakdown starts and ends at the tackle position. The curiosity surrounding Mekhi Becton and George Fant on the outside and how that will unfold for the Jets is what PFF is going to be watching in 2022.

Much of that will depend upon Becton and how he returns from injury.

Here’s PFF breakdown on the Jets’ offensive line at the 13th overall spot: