The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center of Great Falls was the place to be this past Saturday as it hosted the 32 Annual Lewis and Clark Festival.. Among the events featured were Native American dancers and drummers, a teepee encampment, display of fully functioning reproduction firearms used by the explorers, and an animal skinning demonstration by the nationally renowned Lewis and Clark Honor Guard in period dress.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 15 HOURS AGO