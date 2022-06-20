Murfreesboro Police want to speak with 'Person of Interest' in an alleged stolen, altered, forged, check incident

Fri-Sat 7:30PM / Sun 2:30PM (July 1 - 10, 2022) SPRINGHOUSE THEATRE (14119 Old Nashville Highway; Smyrna, TN) presents "God's Man In Texas". Rock Baptist Huston is the world's largest Baptist Church and it is ready to bring in the future replacement for its 81 year old Pastor Dr Phillip Gottschall. Enter Dr Jeremiah Mears, the young successful pastor from San Antonio. At first the match seems perfect but as time goes by it is clear that Dr Gottschall is not ready to leave. NOTICE: The theatre lobby and box office opens 1 hour before each curtain. Seating begins 30 minutes before curtain for all patrons. Children under 4 are not admitted to the theatre. Contact with email: Springhousetheatre@gmail.com or visit their website: www.springhousetheatre.com.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO