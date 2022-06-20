ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Police want to speak with 'Person of Interest' in an alleged stolen, altered, forged, check incident

wgnsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MURFREESBORO) Recognize this man? Murfreesboro Police wish to talk with him in connection to an alleged incident at F & M Bank (Memorial Blvd.). Public Information Officer Larry Flowers said, "On June...

www.wgnsradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Speed a Likely Factor in Tuesday Rollover Accident on I-24 in Rutherford County

UPDATE: (Rutherford County, Tenn.) – We have an update on the Tuesday morning accident that occurred on Interstate 24 East around 7:30 AM. The wreck happened at the Sam Ridley Parkway exit. A dashcam video from another motorist evidently caught the entire incident on camera, showing how speed and attempting to pass another vehicle, likely played a major role in the crash. Scroll down for video of accident.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Shelbyville Police need help finding felony vandalism suspect

Shelbyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male individual who allegedly committed felony vandalism. According to the police department, on June 17, the individual in question picked up a rock and threw it at a vehicle traveling on East Lane Street, causing extensive damage. Surveillance photos show what appears to be a black male (photos below).
SHELBYVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Manchester, TN Woman Dies in Swimming Accident

UPDATE: We have an update on a drowning incident that occurred in neighboring Coffee County at Normandy Lake earlier this week. We have now confirmed that it was a Manchester woman who passed away at Barton Springs boat ramp late Tuesday night (June 21, 2022). According to Frank Watkins with...
MANCHESTER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
wgnsradio.com

Little to Report on a "Shots Fired" Call near Broad at Medical Center Parkway Intersection

On Wednesday, WGNS asked Public Information Officer Larry Flowers about an alleged disgruntled employee at Checkers’ and if a robbery occurred. Flowers told WGNS that was not correct. Flowers stated, A call came into our dispatch center of a shots fired call. Apparently someone fired a shot at someone else. No one physically shot. Police trying to sort things out.”.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Registration open for MTSU Police’s free RAD self-defense course

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Sgt. Jason Hurley is one of two campus officers certified to instruct next month’s Rape Aggression Defense Systems, or RAD, course. A Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native, Hurley chose to become a certified RAD instructor after serving those who have been victims of sexual assault and abuse during his almost decade-long tenure on the campus police force.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna, TN has the lowest unemployment rate in Rutherford County - With the County listed at Number 6 on the Top Ten Lowest Unemployment List

New data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development showed unemployment rates increased slightly during May in each of the state’s 95 counties. Even with the minimal increases, 93 of Tennessee’s 95 counties maintained rates lower than 5% for the month. Rutherford County sits at number...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person Of Interest#F M Bank#Wgns Radio#I 24
wgnsradio.com

106th Anniversary of The Woman's Club of Murfreesboro

The Woman's Club of Murfreesboro was home to the first library in Rutherford County... 1856 was the year that the historic home on East College at North Academy Street was built. 60-Years later, it became the permanent home of The Woman's Club of Murfreesboro. After officially becoming the home to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Springhouse Theatre in Smyrna "God's Man In Texas"

Fri-Sat 7:30PM / Sun 2:30PM (July 1 - 10, 2022) SPRINGHOUSE THEATRE (14119 Old Nashville Highway; Smyrna, TN) presents "God's Man In Texas". Rock Baptist Huston is the world's largest Baptist Church and it is ready to bring in the future replacement for its 81 year old Pastor Dr Phillip Gottschall. Enter Dr Jeremiah Mears, the young successful pastor from San Antonio. At first the match seems perfect but as time goes by it is clear that Dr Gottschall is not ready to leave. NOTICE: The theatre lobby and box office opens 1 hour before each curtain. Seating begins 30 minutes before curtain for all patrons. Children under 4 are not admitted to the theatre. Contact with email: Springhousetheatre@gmail.com or visit their website: www.springhousetheatre.com.
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

5K will Remember and Honor 2020 Riverdale High School Graduate

Next month, friends and family of Eli Cramer will meet at Riverdale High School for a 5K run/walk to remember and honor the 2020 RHS graduate. You may recall, Cramer was killed earlier this year when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver while running with Cross Country teammates from Milligan University where he was a sophomore in college.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy