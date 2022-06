Buncombe County -- June 21, 2022: With the assistance of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office seized 24.2 pounds of methamphetamine,. three firearms, two vehicles, $34,138 in U.S. Currency, and arrested nine individuals in connection with a drug trafficking operation based in the Weaverville area of Buncombe County. The Sheriff's Office executed four search warrants on a residence, a motel, vehicles, and a storage facility during the course of a weeks-long investigation.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO