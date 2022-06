Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second man convicted for the 2019 "execution-style" murder of a Rochester man was sentenced this afternoon. 33-year-old Muhidin Abukar was given a prison term of just under 14 years with credit for the nearly 3 years he has spent in jail since his arrest. The other man convicted in the case, 25-year-old Ayub Iman, was identified by Abukar as the person who actually killed 28-year-old Garad Roble and was earlier sentenced to 27 years in prison.

