ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Risk of Severe Weather Monday in South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa

By Andy
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So far this year we have had our fair share of severe weather. That share may go up tonight. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, most of South Dakota along with parts of Nebraska and Minnesota are...

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather possible Thursday evening over southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on the chances for severe weather Thursday afternoon. Portions of southeast and central Nebraska and north central and northeast Kansas are under a slight risk for severe weather. The National Weather Service office in Hastings, Neb. says the best chance for severe storms will be between 4 p.m. and midnight.
NEBRASKA STATE
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Nebraska State
Hot 104.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
CANTON, SD
Hot 104.7

Where is South Dakota Gaining and Losing People?

There has been a considerable amount of upheaval in the world over the past two years, but things are looking up for South Dakota, especially when it comes to the number of people who call the Mount Rushmore State home. According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B100

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Ucar
B102.7

Two South Dakota Counties Are among the Healthiest in America

A pair of Southeast South Dakota counties and one Northwest Iowa county are some of the biggest bastions of health in the United States. U.S News & World Report is out with its list of the 500 healthiest communities in America, based on data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
POLITICS
B100

What Is The Most Overhyped City In Iowa? [Poll]

Iowa is known for a lot of things, and many people love to hype up the parts of Iowa that they are from. I grew up in a smaller town in Iowa, so I prefer small towns while others from bigger cities in Iowa most likely prefer the well, the cities.
IOWA STATE
KFIL Radio

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
gowatertown.net

NWS warns of potential severe weather threat Friday night into Saturday morning

ABERDEEN, S.D.–Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop by late this afternoon across portions of western and central South Dakota and spread into western Minnesota overnight. Especially with thunderstorms, there can be many potential outcomes. Large hail and damaging winds hold the highest probability of occurring with any...
ENVIRONMENT
Hot 104.7

How Can You Beat The South Dakota Heat Without Breaking The Bank?

Over the weekend, the Sioux Empire experienced a scorching heat wave. Most of the region experienced a Heat Advisory and other areas were issued an Excessive Heat Watch. Our news and weather partners at Dakota News Now kept viewers informed about hot temperatures and humidity levels. Not only was South Dakota sweating bullets due to the intense heat, but the wind was also blowing at about 30 miles per hour. Going outside felt like turning on your car air conditioner for the first time. It was like that initial blast of awful hot air blowing in your face that's not yet keeping you cool.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WOWT

New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New data released today highlights a disturbing trend in Nebraska. High taxes are costing the state in terms of population and tax dollars. Experts worry that other states have figured out how to fix it and Nebraska has not. The term sounds a bit confusing: taxpayer...
OMAHA, NE
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Has South Dakota’s Best Gelato

The older I get the more I know I don't know. Seriously, it's really surprising how many things I don't know. And I'm not talking just about things like the hottest reality shows, the latest and most famous singers and actors, and the most recent technology...stuff. No, it's more than...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
Bring Me The News

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

With temps expected to surge into upper 90s and potentially over 100 degrees in Minnesota on Monday, there will be a significant amount of fuel for any thunderstorms that can develop. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center is forecasting thunderstorm development in eastern Wyoming and northwest Nebraska by mid-afternoon, with more storms...
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy