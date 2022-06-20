Independence Day: Firework displays across North Texas

As North Texas prepares to celebrate Independence Day, KRLD lays out some of the region's best firework displays for everyone to enjoy!

Irving - Stars & Stripes

Monday, July 4 - 9 A.M.-5 P.M.

Once again this year 1080 KRLD and Mrs Baird's are teaming up with the City of Irving for a 4th of July you don’t want to miss. Sparks and Stripes will be Monday, July 4th at the Levy Event Plaza. Join us for live music, food, drinks, fun for the kids, a water show on Lake Carolyn, and of course, fireworks – simulcast on 98.7 KLUV! For more information head to irvingevents.org .

Addison - Addison Kaboom Town!

Sunday, July 3 - 5-11 P.M.

A staple of Addison's celebrations in recent years, Kaboom Town! will return once more for a 30-minute firework display, choreographed to patriotic tunes. The celebrations go far beyond just the display, with an Air Show including the Red River Skydivers, aerobatic pilots, and historic aircraft from the Cavanaugh Flight Museum set to start at 7:30 p.m. There will also be musical performances throughout the festivities. For more information, including free tickets, head over to addisonkaboomtown.com/tickets .

Dallas - Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day Celebrations

Saturday, July 2 - 7-10 P.M.

To kick off a fun-filled Independence Day weekend, Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day Celebrations presented by Texas Capital Bank is a free event that will include fireworks, patriotic music, cold treats, and family-friendly activities. To find out more, head on over to klydewarrenpark.org .

Fort Worth - Fort Worth's Fourth

Monday, July 4 - 5 P.M.

Described as "the largest fireworks show in North Texas," Fort Worth's Fourth is returning for its 15th iteration at the Panther Island Pavilion on the banks of the Trinity River. The festivities also include food and drinks, kid-friendly activities, and live music. Find out more here at fortworthsfourth.com .

Arlington - Light Up Arlington

Sunday, July 3 - 6-10:30 P.M.

A free event starting at 6 p.m., Light Up Arlington will offer live music performed across multiple stages around Downtown, food trucks, Face painting, and a bubble bus among other family-friendly activities. The 20-minute firework display will take place at 9:50 p.m. from the City Tower. For more information, head over to arlingtontx.gov .

Grapevine - July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Monday, July 4 - 9:30 P.M.

Set on Grapevine Lake, this picturesque firework display can be enjoyed from multiple viewing areas around the lake. A full list of the recommended viewing areas and their respective fees (where applicable) can be found at grapevinetexasusa.com .

Frisco - Frisco Freedom Fest

Monday, July 4 - 4 P.M.

A full afternoon of fun, the Party in the Plaza will kick off festivities at 4 p.m. which is set to include dancers, singers and bands, rides for kids, entertainers, and various games. Local vendors, a car show, and a showcase highlighting the area's first responders will also be involved. Frisco Freedom Fest presented by CoServ will conclude with a 20-minute firework display at around 10 p.m. following the FC Dallas game. Find out more at friscofreedomfest.org .

Richardson - Family 4th Celebration

Monday, July 4 - 6 P.M.

Don't forget your picnic baskets and blankets if you decide to head down to Breckinridge Park for Richardson's Family 4th Celebration. The evening will include food & drinks, kids activities, and The Richardson Community Band Patriotic Salute Concert. Find out more at cor.net .

Garland - Star Spangled Spectacular

Sunday, July 3 - 4-9:15 P.M.

The City of Garland and the Firewheel Town Center will host an afternoon of fun for all ages. This free event includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, live music, and a 22-minute firework display to cap off this patriotic celebration. For more information, head on over to simon.com .

Denton - Denton Kiwanis Club Fireworks Show

Sunday, July 3 - 9:30-10 P.M.

This community fireworks display, co-sponsored by the City of Denton, will take place at North Lakes Park. To find out more, head over to cityofdenton.com .

