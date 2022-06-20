ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PTSD

6 tips to enjoy Fourth of July fireworks safely

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWJ1q_0gGWu1Wl00

With the Fourth of July approaching, it’s a good time to review a few safety tips that will keep everyone safe.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities, including sparklers. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, sparklers are the leading cause of fireworks-related injuries. Sparklers can burn at about 2,000 degrees — hot enough to melt some metals.

Be ready for a fire just in case

Keep a bucket of water, a garden hose or a fire extinguisher handy in case of fire or other mishaps. After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Follow local rules

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them. Beware of fireworks packaged in brown paper or unlabeled fireworks — typically those are for professional use only and could pose a danger to consumers.

Be considerate

Fireworks can cause severe stress for individuals with PTSD and other types of medical conditions.

Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be very frightened or stressed by the noise from fireworks.

Handling and lighting fireworks

Light fireworks outdoors on a driveway or other paved surface that is at least 25 feet away from homes and any flammable materials, including dry grass or mulch.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Read and follow the manufacturer’s directions before lighting a firework. Always light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly. Remember when lighting not to place any part of your body directly over a firework.

If it’s a dud, don’t try to relight or pick it up. Wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water before discarding.

Never shoot fireworks off in metal or glass containers.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs

In 2020, 18 people died from a fireworks-related incident and over 15,000 people were injured using fireworks.

66% of those who were injured and 44% of those who died had used alcohol or drugs prior to the incident.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Fourth Of July#Fire Hose#Drugs
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PTSD
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy