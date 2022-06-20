Supreme Court could make Roe V. Wade decision official this week

Relationships-Summer Fatigue A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on May 5, 2022, left, and another woman holds a sign during a news conference for reproductive rights in response to the leaked draft of the Supreme Court's opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 3, 2022. For families divided along red house-blue house lines, summer's slate of reunions, group trips and weddings poses another exhausting round of navigating divides. The season opens at a time of conflict fatigue. Pandemic restrictions have melted away but gun control, the fight for reproductive rights, the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings, the bite of high inflation and a range of other issues prevail. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

The Supreme Court’s landmark decision on Roe v. Wade could arrive this week.

Some expect the decision to be announced as early as Tuesday, following last month’s leak of a draft majority opinion that would overturn it.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, many states will enact immediate abortion bans - while the White House is expected to make several moves protecting abortion rights federally.

