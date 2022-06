Vicksburg hosted a Juneteenth Festival on June 18 at Halls Ferry Park that included live music, merchant vendors and food vendors outside. Rapper, Lil A, performed a couple of his own songs at the event. He said that he loves seeing the community come together with no problems. Lil A has been performing for 10 years and said that he’s thankful for the opportunity to perform in Vicksburg for the second time.

