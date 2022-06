An American woman and her partner will be airlifted to Mallorca, Spain to end her unviable pregnancy after her request to do so was denied by health authorities in Malta. Andrea Prudente, 38, and her partner Jay Weeldreyer, 45, will travel to the Spanish island via air ambulance. According to the Times of Malta, lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic confirmed that the couple’s travel insurance will cover the measure as the condition of Ms Prudente is considered “life-threatening”. They’re expected to leave Malta as soon as Thursday. More follows... Read More Trailer for Barrel Children: The Families Windrush Left BehindAllow employees paid leave to attend fertility treatment appointments, MP saysAmerican woman who needs an abortion stuck in Malta where procedure is illegal

WORLD ・ 28 MINUTES AGO