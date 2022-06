When it comes to facts about dinosaurs, kids seem to know enough to suggest that they have already started down the bath of becoming budding paleontologists. In Utah, dinosaurs always are a trending topic. Geologists and paleontologists have developed a timeline spanning many millions of years while documenting the existence of more than 115 species. Allosaurus is Utah’s state fossil. An 1857 expedition in southern Utah led to the discovery of the bones of the Dystrophaeus, known as the rarest, oldest and first example of a sauropod dinosaur in western North America. The Brachiosaurus, which is estimated to have weighed 80 tons or the equivalent of 15 adult elephants, is believed to have lived in what is now known as the Morrison Formation of Utah.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO