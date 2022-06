Monarch The Poet: June 24, Wordfest (Literary Arts) Stage, 7 p.m. For Monarch The Poet, some of his best role models include the best known names on the poetry scene, including Nikki Giovanni and Jericho Brown, whose writing style resonated with the stream of consciousness and raw melodic flow he has crafted in his work. Closer to his direct creative circles have been individuals such as Vogue Robinson, whom Monarch, in an interview with The Utah Review, calls his “poetry god mom.” He also cites his parents who encouraged him, a Black transgender man, to break out of the traditional path and use his voice to tell his story, an experience that he now uses to help youth in the LGBTQ community to find their own voice.

