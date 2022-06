Hello lovely people. This past week was so magnificent it’s hard to put into words, but I’m giving it a shot. Kennedy Meadows until Kearsarge Pass, the first stretch in the mountain range of the Sierra Nevada. Snowy peaks and rivier crossings. The morning we left I felt nervous anticipation. We’re going into the high mountains, something that I didn’t have that much experience with. It was so nice to hike next to a river again. I immediately felt more at peace, less rushed to get from water source to water source. The second day I woke up with a headache. What is this? Altitude sickness? Already? I know that the country I’m from is half below sea level but it surely is not that right? A few hours later I got sick. Didn’t even have time to dig a cat hole for my lunch that wanted out again. Later I found out that more hikers who stayed in KM got sick. But I was happy it wasn’t because of the altitude. The next day I felt fine again. Onwards!

