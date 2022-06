As the new River Ranch Subdivision progresses, with roadways and infrastructure going into place, new housing is just around the corner. Eddie Gray of River Ranch Holdings, LLC, was on hand at the Dayton City Council meeting Thursday, June 16, and spoke about the project. He said 200 lots are going on the market in the very near future, with 300 more already ordered by builders. First American and DR Horton Homes are among the builders in place for the new development.

DAYTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO