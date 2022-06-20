Meet the Iowa Woman With More Than 200 Pieces of Fiestaware

Karma Rescue of Sioux City posted the video of a female pit bull in its shelter that didn’t have a good chance of making it out of the shelter. The pit bull pup growled at the attendant and showed her teeth, which isn’t a good sign for shelter dogs in a city that has an active ban on pit bulls. It renders them unadoptable by law. Shelters are not allowed to place them in forever homes within the city. The female shelter worker was afraid of being bitten but unwilling to give up on the juvenile dog. She called in Wade, a friend who was fearless as he leashed the dog and led her out of the kennel cage. The dog wagged her tail and barked as he slipped the leash over her head. She rolled onto her back in the grass and wagged her tail in delight as Wade rubbed her belly. She was a friendly dog who needed training, but her time was up at the shelter. Unadoptable, she would be euthanized. The attendant was set to take her to the vet for euthanization in an hour when she sent one last text to the Hug Heart Foundation in Los Angeles, California. Pit bull rescues were full and unable to take any more dogs, but her impassioned plea to save the life of this beautiful young dog was enough to convince the shelter to take the dog.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO