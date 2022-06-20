ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Meet the Iowa Woman With More Than 200 Pieces of Fiestaware

By Steve Pulaski
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A recent source of comfort on my Sunday evenings has been a program called Collector's Call, hosted by Lisa Whelchel (famous for her role on The Facts of Life). It's a show that involves Whelchel and an appraiser video-chatting with a person who has a vast collection of items. It could...

103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97-3

First Time: Warrior Hotel in Sioux City, Iowa

I'm originally from the Sioux City, Iowa area and I didn't realize what a historical landmark there was in the middle of downtown Sioux City. The Warrior Hotel was originally built in the 'new era' and opened in 1930. The 11-story, Art Deco, building was designed by an architect from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Hull, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man builds himself malt shop

SIOUX CENTER—As summer swings into the region, one Sioux Center handyman has completed a project to help keep family and friends cool with a sweat treat. Robert “Bob” Ver Mulm, 71, was looking at a bit of downtime in 2020 after three back surgeries kept him away from work at his construction company, B & S Construction. Stuck taking it easy while he recuperated, he came up with the idea to turn a garage stall in one of his buildings into an old-fashioned malt shop with the help of his son, Robert.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
K92.3

Have You Heard Of Iowa’s Secret Vacation Spot?

When you think of Iowa, you might just think about cornfields, right? Well, now you can probably start thinking "island" when you try to imagine the Hawkeye State. Many families are planning their vacations now since school is out. Instead of spending a pretty penny on your trip this summer, why not stay a bit closer to home?
Hot 104.7

These Are The 20 Worst Places To Live In All Of Iowa

The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Whelchel
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Outdoorsman Reels in MONSTER Fish [PHOTOS]

There are plenty of great fishing spots in the state of Iowa -- Okoboji, the Mississippi River, and farm ponds galore make it a nice second option to the Land of 10,000 Lakes just north of us. The folks at Outdoor X Media know it -- and they show off...
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair Plans Sensory-Friendly Morning

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Memorabilia#Food Drink#Collector S Call#Iowans#Fiestaware#The New York Times
puppytoob.com

No One Thought This Growling Pit Bull Would Make It Out Of The Shelter

Karma Rescue of Sioux City posted the video of a female pit bull in its shelter that didn’t have a good chance of making it out of the shelter. The pit bull pup growled at the attendant and showed her teeth, which isn’t a good sign for shelter dogs in a city that has an active ban on pit bulls. It renders them unadoptable by law. Shelters are not allowed to place them in forever homes within the city. The female shelter worker was afraid of being bitten but unwilling to give up on the juvenile dog. She called in Wade, a friend who was fearless as he leashed the dog and led her out of the kennel cage. The dog wagged her tail and barked as he slipped the leash over her head. She rolled onto her back in the grass and wagged her tail in delight as Wade rubbed her belly. She was a friendly dog who needed training, but her time was up at the shelter. Unadoptable, she would be euthanized. The attendant was set to take her to the vet for euthanization in an hour when she sent one last text to the Hug Heart Foundation in Los Angeles, California. Pit bull rescues were full and unable to take any more dogs, but her impassioned plea to save the life of this beautiful young dog was enough to convince the shelter to take the dog.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Inflation is causing some Iowans to give up their pets

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Inflation is forcing some Iowans to surrender their pets to local animal shelters. Julie Skellenger is the manager of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. Before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, she received three calls from people looking to surrender their pet. That call is becoming so...
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northwestmoinfo.com

Food Banks Struggle as Demand Rises, Donations Fall and Prices Skyrocket

(Radio Iowa) Food banks across Iowa are struggling to keep up with increased demand as pandemic aid ends and SNAP benefits fall. Food Bank of Siouxland Director Jacob Wanderscheid says they’re getting fewer donations from Sioux City area residents and they’re getting only half as much food from U-S-D-A programs compared to last year, all while more and more people need help.
SIOUX CITY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Alan Jackson Is Going Into the Whiskey Business

Alan Jackson is venturing into the liquor business. The country music icon announced his signature whiskey, Silverbelly Whiskey, on Tuesday (June 22). Created in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co. & DSP-KY-10, the whiskey is named after Jackson's trademark cowboy hats, which feature the off-white color "silverbelly." His whiskey is available in 750ml bottles that are 91 proof and contain 45.5 percent alcohol by volume.
TENNESSEE STATE
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy