MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The humidity will be in the muggy category for most of central Alabama for the rest of the workweek... it won’t be chart-topping mugginess like we had last week, but it will certainly be noticeably muggy each day. That combined with near record territory air temperatures each afternoon and we have a very, very hot beginning to summer 2022.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO