CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hailey Bieber is being sued for copyright infringement after launching her own skincare line. The new line launched earlier this month and is named Rhode, after her middle name. The problem is, there’s also a fashion company called Rhode. The owners are suing Bieber, saying she tried to buy the rights to the name four years ago, but they declined. They want her to change her company’s name.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO