Everything is bigger in Texas... well if you've ever gone to a show in Texas, you now that's a fact. El Paso has hosted many metal concerts, including some fellow Texas bands: Nothing More, Sons of Texas, Memphis May Fire... but one of the loudest bands from Texas has been San Antonio's Upon a Burning Body. They've been proving that since 2005 & they're going to make their way towards our neck of the woods again in August.

EL PASO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO