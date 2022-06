Union drivers in Lehigh County and Virginia are in "contentious" negotiations with US Foods Holding Corp., according to a Teamsters statement. "We've been negotiating for a year and a half," Chris Nothstein, described as a 25-year driver, said in the statement. "The company told us we were 'essential' during the pandemic" but now US Foods is "dragging their feet."

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO