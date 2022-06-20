ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Saladino Announces Free Summer Concert Series At Local Parks

By Tribune Staff
syossetjerichotribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board announce the return of “Music Under the Stars”— a free summer concert series— which kicks off on Wednesday, July 6 and features a wide variety of genres ranging from country to rock. All concerts begin at 8 p.m....

syossetjerichotribune.com

