Politics

USPS Juneteenth delivery: Does mail get delivered on Juneteenth? (Updated June 2022)

By Amy Kaplan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Post Office is one of the only places you can count on to be closed every single chance they get. They seem to be closed anytime we need them, either all day or early, it’s no wonder they are struggling to stay afloat. So if...

The US Sun

What is Juneteenth and is it a federal holiday?

JUNETEENTH is a holiday celebrated on June 19 commemorating the Emancipation Proclamation. The holiday celebrates the day that slaves in Texas learned of the executive order marking the last day of slavery in the United States. What is Juneteenth?. Slaves in Texas didn't learn about the Emancipation Proclamation until two...
travelnoire.com

Happy Juneteenth! Here Are Celebrations Across The US Honoring Our Independence Day

It’s the second year since the US declared Juneteenth a federal holiday; a measure that was long overdue. But here we are. Juneteenth is a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth.” Black Americans across the country observe it in numerous ways; which we did long before the US government finally decided to recognize it. Some of us attend barbecues, concerts, and parades. Some turn up at clubs and block parties. Others spend the day solemnly reflecting on what we’ve suffered as a people, and what the future might hold.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
UPI News

Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday

June 20 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the national holiday of Juneteenth, which marks the official end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. "On this day in 1865, over 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received news of their freedom, marking the official end of the Civil War," Google said on its website.
