Three Injured in Shooting in St. Paul’s Highland Park

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gunshot in St. Paul’s Highland Park area injured three individuals on Friday afternoon. It happened in...

St. Paul Man Drew Gun Within Inches of Officer’s Face; No One Injured

Prosecutors claim that a domestic-related incident at a St. Paul apartment on Tuesday became dangerous for a police officer when a man pulled a loaded pistol inches from the officer’s face. Officer Andy Heroux of St. Paul thought the pistol was about to discharge as he struggled for it....
Three Men Charged for Drive-By Shooting at Maplewood Apartment Complex

Last week’s drive-by shooting, in which over four dozen rounds were fired at two Maplewood apartment complexes, has resulted in the arrest of three individuals. According to accusations, many rounds went through windows and walls of buildings along Clarence Street North, and three cars were also hit by gunfire. There were no injuries.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Standoff Paralyzes St. Michael Neighborhoods

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies, St. Cloud SWAT teams and other officials have been on the scene of a standoff in the 500 Block of Central Avenue Northeast in St. Michael after a domestic dispute spiraled into a scene where a man fired multiple shots into the area around his residence Tuesday, June 21.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
St. Paul Businessman and Veteran Ralph Nardini Dies at 93

Ralph Nardini, a businessman from St. Paul, passed away on June 6 in his Shoreview home at the age of 93. Joe Fox, who together with Nardini served on the Ramsey County Fair Board, said of Ralph, “Ralph was a friend to everyone.” He was a kind guy to be around and was good at making others feel at ease.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Police Standoff Ongoing in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- A St. Michael neighborhood has been evacuated and streets have been re-routed because of a standoff with police that started Tuesday. Wright County sheriff's deputies responded to 599 Central Avenue Northwest after a report of a man and a woman arguing and the man had a rifle. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Brandon Gardas.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Minnesota Man Dies Sunday in Freshwater Drowning on Pelican Lake

On Sunday, a 49-year-old Merrifield resident drowned in freshwater on Pelican Lake. A complaint of a guy being taken from the lake while swimming from a pontoon on the south end of Pelican Lake close to a public access received the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office’s attention at 2:59 pm.
MERRIFIELD, MN
Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Standoff in St. Michael ends after 44 hours; suspect shot by law enforcement

Mia Laube and Krystal Frasier report for KSTP-TV: “Authorities say a standoff with an armed suspect in St. Michael ended Wednesday night after roughly 44 hours. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement raided the home of 39-year-old Brandon Gardas around 8:30 p.m. An ‘armed confrontation’ ensued, and Gardas was shot. Gardas was loaded onto a helicopter and airlifted to a hospital nearby. The sheriff’s office did not have an update on his condition. Authorities say no law enforcement personnel were harmed in the operation.”
Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
St. Paul Man Admits Mailing Hallucinogen-Soaked Letters to Inmates in State Prison

According to federal authorities, a guy from St. Paul has admitted guilt to accusations that he smuggled drugs into numerous Minnesota state prisons. The 40-year-old Walter “Disney” Davis was on trial in U.S. District Court on June 15 and entered a plea of guilty to all charges two days later, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Minneapolis.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Family mourns 19-year-old in Father's Day drowning

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Mucci’s Patio in St. Paul Reminds Us Where It All Started

Restaurateur Tim Niver is a pragmatist who plays the long game, so when he decided to shutter Mucci’s Uptown space in January because of the pandemic, he turned his focus to the flagship space in St. Paul. Consider its current incarnation a welcome reboot—the part where Niver and executive chef/co-owner Chris Uhrich open a long-overdue patio and remind us where it all started.
SAINT PAUL, MN
St. Paul Now Accepting New Police Chief Applications

With a job ad that will be available for one month, St. Paul formally began its hunt for a new police chief on Thursday. After a six-year term, Todd Axtell resigned at the beginning of June. Jeremy Ellison, most recently a deputy chief, was appointed as the department’s interim leader by mayor Melvin Carter.
SAINT PAUL, MN

