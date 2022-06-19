ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Trader Joe’s Juneteenth hours: Is Trader Joe’s open on Juneteenth? (Updated June 2022)

By Amy Kaplan
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrader Joe’s has some of the most amazing healthy foods, fresh flowers, and cheap wine so why wouldn’t you want to go shopping on Monday?. Thankfully the store will be open on both Sunday, June...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Saying Costco’s New Chocolatey Bakery Item Is Their “All-Time Favorite”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Is there any better feeling in life than cruising into Costco when you have a couple of hours set aside to really peruse the aisles and see if there are any tasty new additions to the legendary Costco bakery section? It’s one of our favorite ways to pass the time, and we know we’re not alone. TikTok account @CostcoHotFinds is always running to our favorite discount retailer to see what’s new, and this week’s find is a total doozy, especially for choocolate lovers.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Mashed

Are Costco's Twisted Frozen Yogurts Alcoholic?

Costco, known for its wholesale prices and massive quantities, is one of the United States' most profitable supermarkets — it did a whopping $122 billion in sales in 2021, per Supermarket News. For that reason, it's no surprise that it has somewhat of a cult following. When a new...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Twitter Can't Get Over Costco Removing A Fan-Favorite Menu Item

There's something irresistible about the Costco food court. It's a no-fuss, delicious, fast, and inexpensive way to reward and refuel after pushing that giant cart around the warehouse store for an hour (or more, depending on just how big a Costco fanatic you are). And since you probably spent $300 on steaks, your favorite Kirkland goodies, batteries, toilet paper and lawn chairs, a giant, gooey slice of pizza for $1.99 always sounds like a great deal. Famous for their delicious pizza slices, sundaes, and $1.50 hot dog-and-soda deal, the retailer — which recently took steps to make it even easier to shop at everyone's favorite warehouse — was forced to pare down its offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, unfortunately, some items never returned. As the saying goes, nothing lasts forever, and this includes some favorite Costco treats.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Dunkin's New Summer Menu Taps Into Several Food Trends

While fast food chains once released one or two limited-edition items for summer, that has quickly morphed into full-on seasonal menus. You saw it with Peet's Coffee catering to vegetarians with a springtime menu of four oat-based lattes, a Mediterranean flatbread with vegan smoked provolone cheese and pesto, and a vegan breakfast sandwich made with Beyond Breakfast Sausage and JUST Egg.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Independence Day#Columbus Day#Food Drink#Regular Hours Easter
People

Starbucks Adds Two New Summer-Inspired Refreshers to Their Menu

Starting Tuesday, the coffee chain will be serving their new summer menu, which includes two new tropical refreshers, a sandwich and a cake pop. The two refreshers include the bright and flavorful pineapple passionfruit and the paradise drink. In the pineapple passionfruit, which was inspired by pineapple popsicle and passionfruit shaved ice, are (of course) pineapple and passionfruit flavors, hand-shaken with real diced fruit chunks.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

IHOP Is Launching a 'Minions' Menu with a Lot of Bananas

Unless you have kids, you may have missed that the Despicable Me series just keeps trudging on like Michael Myers on Halloween night. Those little yellow gumdrops in pants and their lovably-villainous buddy are back in theaters this summer in Minions: The Rise of Gru. So, prepare for a deluge of movie tie-in products and promotions.
RESTAURANTS
ABC News

Dunkin' adds brown sugar cream cold brew for summer

Summer sips have officially hit the menu at Dunkin'. The popular coffee chain shared its latest limited-time seasonal beverage menu on Wednesday. First up, a new brown sugar cream cold brew joins the popular iced beverage menu. Dunkin' also announced a new $3 medium cold brew option to help beat...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Applebee's New Late-Night Deal Offers Half-Priced Appetizers

For a short time, you'll be able to head to your nearest Applebee's for a late-night snack and score 50% off appetizers. During late-night hours (these hours vary by location, so make sure to check your local chain) on weeknights, you'll be able to end your day snacking on some of Applebee's most iconic apps.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

FanSided

261K+
Followers
493K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy