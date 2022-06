WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed another tornado touchdown from the June 15 storms across Wisconsin. The NWS says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Manawa just before 6 p.m. that evening, with peak winds of 90 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 3.1 miles with a maximum width of 120 yards.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO