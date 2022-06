MINNEAPOLIS -- It’s much too early in the season to be thinking too seriously about the standings. With that said, it bore notice on Tuesday night when the Twins slipped out of sole possession of first place in the American League Central for the first time since April 24, and particularly so when the Guardians closed the gap by dealing the Twins a 6-5 loss in 11 innings at Target Field -- and even more so still after the Twins had squandered an opportunity for a walk-off victory in the 10th with three straight strikeouts from the heart of their lineup.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO