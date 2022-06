We all know for a fact that the DC Extended Universe has been struggling for years trying to find its right footing but it looks like all hope is gone for the once-promising superhero film franchise. Take for example the upcoming The Flash will which was originally intended for release later this year. The project's theatrical release was pushed back to 2023 despite the fact that director Andy Muschietti has actually completed filming it.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO