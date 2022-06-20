ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

Class of 2022 enjoys Los Banos Sober Grad Night party at Jungle Jim’s

Los Baños Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Los Banos High and Pacheco High graduation ceremonies on Friday night, June 3, the graduates from all the high schools in the city were welcome...

Evie M.

This Modesto Red Lion Inn is apparently haunted. Would you book a room?

Not the Red Lion Hotel in Modesto.Uploaded by xnatedawgx on Wikimedia Commons. I've been reminiscing a lot about my home state of California, particularly Central California where I grew up. The older I get, the more digging I do into this crazy state, and honestly, what I've found has changed me. I never knew so many haunted places were just around the corner from me.
MODESTO, CA
Evie M.

This "boring Atwater tourist trap" is one of the scariest places you can go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
ATWATER, CA
Evie M.

One of the "Scariest Haunted Sites in California" is this Modesto Cemetery

Freemason Memorial at Acacia cemeteryTim Evanston on Flickr.com Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) I've been writing a lot about my home state of California. The moment I left I've been homesick, but now that I'm learning about so much haunted history not thirty minutes from my old door, I'm heartbroken. The place I'm focusing on today is one I've passed many times not knowing the stories surrounding it and it's status as "One of the Scariest Haunted Sites in California": Acacia Memorial Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Banos, CA
FOX40

Ex-boyfriend drove from San Jose, killed Modesto mother of 2, family says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in Taco Bell handicap space after hit-and-run in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man after failing to stop after a hit-and-run of a parked car on Sunday. Deputies saw suspect Tomas Garcia driving his Honda when he side-swiped a parked vehicle on Canal Street. He did not immediately pull over and took police on a The post Man arrested in Taco Bell handicap space after hit-and-run in King City appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
Ben Hudson
YourCentralValley.com

Merced deputy supplies woman with groceries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy brought groceries to a woman after responding to a welfare check. On Monday, when Deputy Garcia of the Merced County Sheriff’s was responding to a welfare check, he discovered a woman living without food or water. After talking to the woman for a bit, he took it upon himself […]
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Manteca man dies after crashing into parked semi-truck

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police said a 22-year-old Manteca man died after crashing and becoming trapped beneath a semi-truck. Police said multiple callers reported a crash at the intersection of Patterson Pass and Schulte roads around 4:40 p.m. According to police, the 22-year-old tried to turn but lost control.  The car then crashed into […]
TRACY, CA
FOX26

Large car accident in Merced involving five vehicles

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Fire Department arrived on the scene of a large car accident involving five vehicles on Saturday. The accident was near the intersection of 16th Street and M Street in Merced. According to authorities, there were multiple people hurt, but luckily all injuries were...
MERCED, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Carjacker Arrested Within Ten Minutes of Call

At about 7:21 pm Thursday evening, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported armed robbery that had just occurred at Broadway Park, 501 North Broadway, Turlock, after a man had just approached another man, held him at gunpoint, and taken his vehicle. Officers immediately began searching the area...
TURLOCK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Overturned trailer on Highway 101 in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP said that an overturned trailer is slowing down traffic on Tuesday northbound Highway 101 near Market Street. The incident occurred around 10 a.m., and roads are expected to be back to normal by noon, said CHP. Please avoid the area if possible. The post Overturned trailer on Highway 101 in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Man arrested for driving drunk, doing donuts in Hollister: HPD

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister police arrested a driver who crashed after driving drunk and performing donuts in their vehicle, Monday night. A driver with a blood alcohol content of 0.19% — nearly 2.5 times the legal limit — attempted high-speed donuts inside city limits, according to the Hollister police. The attempt led to the car crashing into a sound wall and fence.
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos council postpones decision on hiring interim city manager

Members of the public speak out at special meeting in support and critical of council, Pinheiro. “I don’t think I have ever been in such shock and such disbelief and downright livid when I heard what happened” – resident Ann McCauley. After three council members fired their...
LOS BANOS, CA
ABC10

Police investigate deadly shooting in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Modesto Tuesday night, officials said. Few details about the incident are available at this time, but a Watch Commander for the Modesto Police Department confirmed with ABC10 that a shooting happened on the 500 block of Ramsey Drive around 9:20 p.m.
MODESTO, CA

