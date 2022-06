TCL Reporter Kristin Haubrich is puttin’ up her dukes to showcase a summer camp all about helping kids and young adults. The Northside Boxing Club is a non-profit working to knock out youth related crime in north Minneapolis, through a boxing program that runs throughout the summer. Their summer camp teaches boxing skills, and lessons outside of boxing! The program runs 5 days a week from noon to 6:00 until August 5th.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO