FRANKFORT, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service has awarded the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) $753,550 to improve the Emergency Food Assistance Program, commonly known as TEFAP. The USDA has allocated more than $39 million in grants to 38 state agencies to help states reach remote, rural, tribal, or low-income areas underserved by the program.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO