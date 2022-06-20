Oregon signee Grace VanSlooten wins gold with USA at U18 Women's Americas Championship

Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Grace VanSlooten is one of the more highly-touted recruits to ever sign with Oregon. When she arrives in Eugene in the fall, she will provide an instant spark to a Ducks’ squad that is going to lean heavily on its star-studded recruiting class.

Before she becomes an integral part of Kelly Graves’ program, though, VanSlooten has added a significant accomplishment to her resume.

On Sunday, VanSlooten and the USA team won the gold medal at the U18 Womens Americas Championship in Buenos Aires.

Team USA topped Canada 82-77 in the final to notch its 10th consecutive gold medal in the competition.

Throughout the tournament, VanSlooten played in all six games and averaged 8.8 points on 37.9 percent shooting in 23.9 minutes per game. She was USA’s fourth-leading scorer and also its fourth-leading rebounder at 7.3 boards per game.

According to ESPN, VanSlooten is the No. 13 overall recruit in the class of 2022. She is part of an Oregon signing class that ESPN tabs as the second-best in the nation.