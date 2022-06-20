Stetson Bennett among quarterbacks invited to Manning Passing Academy

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to a report from Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been invited to serve as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy. He’s one of 45 college quarterbacks to be included in the event that begins on Thursday at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Other quarterbacks invited to participate and serve as counselors include potential first round picks Devin Leary (N.C. State), Will Levis (Kentucky), Tanner McKee (Stanford), Anthony Richardson (Florida), CJ Stroud (Ohio State), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Bryce Young (Alabama). In total, 12 of the 14 SEC schools have their potential starter represented.

Luke Altmeyer, Ole Miss

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Miles Brennan, LSU

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Max Johnson, Texas A&M

Will Levis, Kentucky

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Mike Wright, Vanderbilt

This year’s camp is expected to be attended by 1,350 campers, the largest group in the camp’s 26-year history. It’s also a record number of college quarterbacks invited to help facilitate.

“It’s a really good group,” Archie Manning told Duncan. “I usually cut it off at 40 counselors, but we had so many guys that wanted to come this year that I couldn’t say no. I’m getting to be a softie.”

During the event, Bennett will compete in the annual Friday Night Lights skills competition between the college quarterbacks. The competitors go through a series of drills to measure their accuracy, arm strength and route-throwing versatility.

Bennett started 12 of 15 games for Georgia last season on the Bulldogs’ way to the 2021 National Championship. He completed 185 of 287 attempts for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also added 259 yards and another score on the ground. Bennett won Offensive MVP honors in both of the College Football Playoff games as he combined for 537 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in wins over No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Alabama to take home the title.

