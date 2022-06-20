ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Hundreds attend Mike Trader Mid-America Basketball Camp in Norfolk

By Jeremy Skiba
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Neb. -- A basketball camp was held Monday in northeast Nebraska. Hundreds of children visited the YMCA in Norfolk to attend the Mike Trader Mid-America Basketball Camp on Monday. The camp is directed by...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Fan surprised with backstage passes ahead of concert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- As the city of Norfolk prepares for the Friday night concert featuring Luke Hupp, Chris Cagle, and Lonestar, one lucky fan was selected to receive a very special prize. On Thursday, Vickie Evans who was working her regular shift at Target was called into a surprise meeting....
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kouba retires after 45 years with City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- After 45 years with the City of Norfolk John Kouba has retired as Norfolk’s Health Official. Kouba has worked in the health sector his entire tenure with the City. Kouba began his career with the City of Norfolk June 1, 1977, when he was hired as...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Right at Home celebrates 3 years by giving back to the community

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Right at Home hosts a charity event to celebrate its third anniversary. On Friday, the Norfolk-based organization provided food, raffle drawings, outdoor activities, and a silent auction to celebrate its third year of providing services to those in need. Right at Home provides non-medical in-home care for...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska's largest solar facility opens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- "I've been looking forward to this day for a long time," said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Nebraska's largest solar facility, Wednesday. Representatives from NPPD, the City of Norfolk, N Solar, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and the Nebraska Environmental...
NORFOLK, NE
wordpress.com

Antioch School, Pauline, NE

Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Ceremony to honor last Civil War veteran buried in Polk County

STROMSBURG -- Historians and descendants of Civil War veteran William H. Fetters invite the public to a special Saturday, June 25, ceremony in his honor at the Stromsburg Cemetery. Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will dedicate a marker recognizing Fetters as the last Union...
STROMSBURG, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dizzy: The Pet of the Week

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Meet Dizzy!. Dizzy is a three-year-old female boxer. She is one of the sweetest and most loyal dogs that have been at the Paws & Claws Adoption Center. Dizzy loves human interaction and knows basic commands. She also loves to go for car rides and would be...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Jacobean Lily' coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- In April, the Norfolk City Council approved to place a donated sculpture at the 7th Street and Pasewalk Avenue roundabout. The request was made by the Norfolk Public Arts Council. The art piece is called the “Jacobean Lily” otherwise known as the “Aztec Lily.”
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 275 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two vehicles collided in northeast Nebraska on Thursday, resulting in one minor injury. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman provided initial details on the crash, though he said the investigation is ongoing. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 275 and South 25th street in Norfolk,...
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Boyd County girl missing for days, may be in Grand Island

SPENCER, Neb. (KLKN) – Lillian Magwire hasn’t been seen since Friday, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department. She was last spotted around 5 p.m. that day, wearing a blue shirt with pink lettering. Magwire did not show up to an event she was supposed to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police looking for fugitive last seen in northwest Kearney

KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Police are trying to find a wanted man who they say ran from officers late Thursday morning. Police say 43-year-old Shaun Goin is wanted for failing to appear in court several times on a felony forgery charge. Officers attempted to detain him in the 2100 block of West 39th St. around 11:30 but he escaped. Police used drones, a K-9 unit and got help from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office but couldn’t find him.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man killed in UTV vs truck crash

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk man is dead and a bridge has been closed after a pickup hit a UTV on Norfolk's north side Tuesday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol said around 2:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a fatality crash involving a pickup and a utility vehicle. Authorities said...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Flatwater Music Festival promises to continue growing in 15th year

HASTINGS, NE — One of Hastings’ premiere summer events starts up tonight. The Flatwater Music Festival runs from 6:00-11:00 tonight and from 1:00-11:00 tomorrow at the Prairie Loft just west of town. Executive Director Amy Sandeen says the festival is bigger than ever for its 15th year. “This...
HASTINGS, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Difficult to predict turnout as rare special election to pick new House member approaches

It's been 71 years since we've done this. The June 28 special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will mark the first time Nebraska voters have been called back to the polls since Robert Harrison of Norfolk was elected to the House of Representatives during a special election in 1951 following the death of Rep. Karl Stefan.
NORFOLK, NE

