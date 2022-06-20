USC Lands a Big Commitment From Amos Talalele

Amos Talalele (Photo courtesy Talalele family)

USC is officially on the board after its massive recruiting weekend. Three-star, two-way lineman Amos Talalele announced Monday morning that he is flipping his commitment from Cal to USC.

“This was the hardest decision I ever had to make,” Talalele said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I went out to USC and decided my heart is in LA. I am committed to USC.”

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Talalele appeared on the USC radar back in early March, when the Trojans extended a surprise offer. He’s a three-star prospect in the 2023 On3 Consensus. But On3 ranks him much higher. In the 2023 On300 Rankings, Talalele is a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 283 overall prospect. He’s also the No. 23 interior offensive lineman.

Talalele has the ability to play on either side of the ball as an offensive or defensive lineman. But he’s slated for the offensive side of the ball with the Trojans. The first contact from USC came from Lenny Vandermade, a quality control assistant and former USC offensive lineman. And the offer from the Trojans came from Lincoln Riley after Talalele had a conversation with USC offensive line coach Josh Henson.

As an offensive lineman, Talalele said he likes the idea of playing tackle but is comfortable inside at guard. Where he excels is where USC will likely use him. Riley’s scheme will ask guards to pull and take on defenders at speed.

“I love going to the linebackers,” he said. “I love pulling. And I love to go hit.”

Flipping Talalele

Talalele made a surprise commitment to Cal following an official visit there at the beginning of the month. At the time, he still had official visits scheduled to Arizona, USC and Washington in June. When he went through with the USC official visit, things looked good for the Trojans to eventually flip him. He was one of 24 official visitors to USC this past weekend.

As he posted, Talalele saw what he needed to see and felt what he needed to feel during the USC visit. This is a big commitment as USC looks to load up on offensive linemen in this class.

This is the second offensive lineman to commit to USC in the 2023 class. The Trojans landed unranked offensive tackle Tobias Raymond following his official visit the previous weekend.

USC holds the No. 3 recruiting class in the country. It’s a group led by Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Malachi Nelson and five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

Talalele is the No. 19 overall prospect in the state of California. He’s the third top-20 California recruit to commit to USC so far in this class.