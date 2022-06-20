Winnie Scholten

Sheldon, Iowa — A Vintage Motorcycle Cruise that has been in the planning stages for months came to fruition Thursday night when more than 60 bikes and their riders gathered in Sheldon. Greg De Jong is one of the organizers of the event, and he says the group staged...
O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
Ireton, Iowa — A Hawarden man was taken to a hospital after crashing his vehicle near Ireton on Thursday, June 23rd. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3:20 p.m., 33-year-old Derek Gaul of Hawarden was driving his 2021 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 420th Street, four miles north of Ireton, when he lost control of the vehicle, which entered the south ditch and struck a field driveway.
Multiple Local Businesses Report Interruptions To Phone Service. If you have announcements please text 712-324-2597 or email KIWA at: newstips@kiwaradio.com. Sheldon, Iowa — It has been reported to KIWA today, June 24th, that multiple businesses in Sheldon have phone lines not functioning. This does not appear to affect all phone lines, and on our trials, cell phones have continued to work as far as we can tell..
Ashton, Iowa — Two people were taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a crash near Ashton Monday afternoon. According to information released by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Monday afternoon, June 20th, at about 2:20 pm at the intersection of Highway 60 and 260th Street, south of Ashton.
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The two individuals accused of a Lake Park murder in December, 2020 had court dates Tuesday in Dickinson County District Court. Both individuals, Justice Berntson and Allison Decker had been charged with 1st Degree Murder in connection with the death of Angel Bastman, whose murdered body was found in her Lake Park home in late December of 2020.
Sioux Falls, SD — One of the tools that the National Weather Service meteorologists use to predict the weather, create forecasts, and issue severe weather warnings for northwest Iowa is down, and has been for a few days. Meteorologist Amanda Penning with the National Weather Service Sioux Falls office...
Hartley, Iowa — The brand new Hartley City pool is almost ready to open. Except, there’s a problem. A fairly big problem. And for the time being, bathers will need to continue to wait or swim elsewhere. Hartley City Administrator Erica Haack tells us about the electrical inspection...
Dickinson County, Iowa — After several delays due to the weather, work is nearly complete on the restoration project at Little Swan Lake in northwest Iowa’s Dickinson County. Mike Hawkins is a fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The project began seven years ago, during...
Ashton, Iowa — An early Saturday morning traffic stop led to the arrest of an Ashton woman. Osceola County authorities say that during the midnight hour Saturday, a Deputy Sheriff stopped a pickup for driving left of center on 230th Street near Ashton. Deputies say the stop led to...
High school softball and baseball is on the Thursday schedule. Our broadcast game features George Little Rock in Sheldon for Siouxland Conference baseball. It’s varsity only with pregame at 6:50 for a 7:00pm first pitch. Listen for the broadcast on KIWA AM 1550 FM 100.7. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. Baseball.
Sheldon, Iowa — The second half of the 50th season of Sheldon Summer Theatre opens this weekend with the production of the raucous comedy Flaming Idiots. Co-Director Ryer Dacken tells us about the plot of Flaming Idiots. Dacken’s Co-Director, Maria Avila, tells us about showtimes for this week’s production....
Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
