Winnie Scholten

Multiple Local Businesses Report Interruptions To Phone Service. If you have announcements please text 712-324-2597 or email KIWA at: newstips@kiwaradio.com. Sheldon, Iowa — It has been reported to KIWA today, June 24th, that multiple businesses in Sheldon have phone lines not functioning. This does not appear to affect all phone lines, and on our trials, cell phones have continued to work as far as we can tell..

SHELDON, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO